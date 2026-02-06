LUCKNOW: Taking a stern view of rising fatalities linked to banned nylon kite string, commonly known as “Chinese manjha,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that deaths caused by the sharp synthetic thread should be treated on par with murder. ‘Chinese manjha’ deaths to be treated as murder, says UP CM

In recent tragic incidents in Lucknow and other parts of the state, unsuspecting commuters and pedestrians lost their lives after the nearly invisible string slit their throats or caused other fatal injuries. At least six deaths and multiple injuries were reported in different districts of Uttar Pradesh in about a year.

In the latest incident, a medical representative, Mohammad Shoaib, 33, died allegedly after a kite string cut a vein in his neck in Lucknow’s Bazaar Khala area on Wednesday afternoon when he was riding a motorcycle.

Calling death caused by “Chinese kite string” tantamount to murder, the chief minister said, “Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible in such cases.”

He also clarified that “Chinese kite” string is completely banned, and its continued availability is a matter of serious concern, according to an official statement. He has directed the police to conduct a statewide campaign during which strict vigil will be maintained not only on the sale of “Chinese kite string,” but also on its storage and transportation.

What is “Chinese manjha?”

Unlike traditional cotton thread, “Chinese manjha” is made of synthetic nylon coated with powdered glass or metallic abrasives, making it extremely sharp and durable. While marketed for competitive kite flying, it has repeatedly proven deadly for two-wheeler riders, cyclists, pedestrians, and even birds. Authorities say the material not only violates environmental and wildlife protection norms, but also poses a grave threat to human life in crowded urban settings.

No compromise on public safety: Yogi

The chief minister has directed that the progress and actions of the statewide special campaign to completely break the supply chain of “Chinese kite string” be regularly reviewed at a high level to ensure that there is no negligence at any level. He clarified that there can be no compromise on public safety.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Adityanath has taken serious note of fatalities linked to “Chinese manjha” and instructed authorities to initiate stringent action against its manufacture, sale and use across the state.

“Taking cognisance of accidents caused by Chinese manjha, the chief minister has directed strict enforcement against it and ordered a statewide campaign along with a high-level review. The deaths due to this should be treated under the category of murder,” the post said.

Police launch crackdown

The chief minister’s tough stand spurred the police on Thursday to launch a crackdown aimed at preventing further loss of life and ensuring strict enforcement of the ban on the hazardous kite string.

“A three-day special drive has been initiated with immediate effect. All deputy commissioners of police in each zone, along with station house officers and outpost in-charges, have been instructed to conduct an aggressive campaign against the storage, sale and use of banned Chinese manjha,” said Lucknow’s joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar.

He added that similar drives had been conducted in the past as well, during which strict action was taken against violators.

Pall of gloom

Meanwhile, a day after the death of Shoaib, his funeral procession passed through Dubagga’s Sheet Vihar Colony in Lucknow on Thursday.

As his body reached home after the post-mortem examination, scenes of grief unfolded inside the two-storey house he had bought barely five months ago.

The 33-year-old medical representative was the sole breadwinner of the family. His father Syed Arif died eight years ago. Shoaib is survived by his 75-year-old mother, Adiba, his wife, Fauzia, and two daughters.

Shoaib enjoyed the sight of colourful kites in the winter sky, never imagining that an almost invisible kite string would one day cut short his own life, his family and friends said.

“He loved kites since childhood and he would wait for winter weekends to fly them,” said his brother-in-law Afsar Khan.