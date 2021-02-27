Chirag Paswan donates 1.11 lakh for Ram temple construction

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Saturday donated ₹1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and said it is the duty of everyone belonging to the deprived section of society to pitch in this regard.

Paswan, who is no longer part of the ruling NDA in Bihar but remains a vocal supporter of the BJP, described himself as a descendent of Shabri, believed to an ardent devotee of Lord Ram.

She came from a deprived section of the society, Paswan said in tweets, adding that as her "descendants" it is our duty to pitch in the temple's construction.

Dalits need affection and respect so that social harmony like the relation between Lord Ram and Shabri is maintained, he said.