Mehul Choksi’s foreign citizenship still disputed, India tells Belgian govt

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi continues to be an Indian citizen wanted in connection with a fraud of over $ 950 million, and his claim of being an Antiguan national is disputed, as he acquired that citizenship based on false representations, the Indian government has informed Belgian authorities as part of ongoing extradition proceedings in that country. Mehul Choksi has argued before Belgian courts that he surrendered his Indian citizenship on December 14, 2018, after acquiring the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on November 16, 2017(HT FILE PHOTO)

The claims were made by Indian agencies in a detailed note submitted to the Belgian authorities regarding Choksi’s “legal status and fraudulent activities.”

Choksi has argued before Belgian courts that he surrendered his Indian citizenship on December 14, 2018, after acquiring the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on November 16, 2017.

Government officials, however, have described this move as “a ploy to save himself from being sent to India.” Extradition proceedings will begin next week in a Belgian court.

Refuting his claims, an official Indian communication reviewed by HT states : “Mehul Choksi, at present is an Indian citizen, and his claim of being a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda is sub judice. He had not renounced his Indian citizenship as per the laid-down rules and guidelines and also concealed vital information while applying for citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.”

The note further states : “He submitted his Indian passport for surrender to the Indian High Commission in Georgetown, Guyana, for renouncing Indian citizenship. He was a fugitive offender at that time and had neither made the declaration in the prescribed statutory form nor made his application personally before the prescribed authority, as required under Rule 38 of the Indian Citizenship Rules, 2009.”

As a result, his application for renunciation was rejected, and a communication to that effect was sent to him on March 15, 2019, the document adds.

Indian agencies have also informed Belgian authorities that Choksi obtained Antiguan citizenship by “suppressing the fact that he is wanted in criminal cases in India and is facing trial.”

To support their claim, Indian authorities have shared with Belgium a notice issued by Antigua’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, on October 14, 2019. The notice seeks to revoke Choksi’s Antiguan citizenship “on the grounds of willful concealment of material facts and/or false representation.” Choksi has challenged the decision in Antiguan courts, and the matter is currently pending.

Officials familiar with the matter said Choksi has a pattern of misleading courts and authorities. A similar claim was made before courts in Dominica in 2021, where he was arrested in May that year after being found on the island under mysterious circumstances.

“Therefore, the conduct of Mehul Choksi suggests delay tactics and attempts to avoid judicial trial in India. Hence, the various allegations levelled by him against the Government of India have no relevance and are malicious,” the note to Belgian authorities states.

“The above facts confirm that he is still an Indian citizen, and his Antiguan citizenship remains sub judice.”

The note reiterates that Choksi is “an Indian citizen still wanted for trial in India for his role in a large-scale bank fraud (of over $ 950 million) committed against the public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB).”

Indian agencies further informed Belgium that the investigation into the PNB fraud is complete and that supplementary charge sheets have been filed.

“The total fraud amount in the PNB case is ₹6,344.96 crore ($ 965.18 million). Cognizance of the offence has been taken by the trial court against Mehul Choksi and 25 other accused persons. The trial is ongoing, and discharge applications of the other accused are being heard. The trial against Mehul Choksi is held up as he remains absconding and has not appeared before the court till date.”

Choksi, 65, was arrested by Antwerp police on April 11, based on an extradition request sent by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and has been lodged in prison there for over four months. His repeated attempts to secure bail from different courts in Belgium have so far failed.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provided a sovereign assurance to Belgium that, if extradited to India, Choksi will be held in Barrack No. 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. The facility, the government said, conforms to European CPT (Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment) standards and will offer amenities such as newspapers, television, yoga, meditation, a library, and regular entertainment.

The government further assured that Choksi would have access to a private doctor of his choice and would not be placed in solitary confinement.