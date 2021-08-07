Chosen for gotra: Noida techie duped of 60 lakh on email promise of 12.5 million pound inheritance

A Noida-based software engineer has been duped of ₹60 lakh and the entire episode unfolded over a few mails in 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Police have finally solved the case and three men have been arrested from Bareilly.

According to the UP police, Tarun Varshney, the victim, received a mail on January 8, 2019, from some 'Advocate Bruise Eddie'. In that mail, he was informed about the death of some Braj Varshney, who apparently died in a car accident in London in 2015. Braj Varshney had 12.5 million pound which, as the mail said, would be given to Noida's Tarun Varshney because the gotra matched. The email said that he was chosen because of his surname. About 50 per cent of the money would go to advocate Eddie, who apparently sent the mail.

After this first email in 2019, Tarun Varshney started receiving several emails from IDs like United Kingdom attorney, Netix Bank London, asking him to complete the formalities to get the wealth. So far, he was not asked for any money, Police said, explaining how the fraud took place.

Then Tarun Varshney received a mail confirming that the money has been transferred to the Reserve Bank of India and he was asked to pay customs duty registry service, legal heir charge, foreign currency exchange etc. These mails came from an ID that claimed to be of the foreign currency exchange department of Dehradun. These miscellaneous charges amounted to ₹60 lakh which the engineer paid to 25 different bank accounts.

The investigation of Noida's cybercrime department led the probe to Bareilly where the conning racket was busted and Akeeluddin, Anees Ahmed and Asleem Khan were arrested. The trio has been running this racket for the past two years. Those 25 bank accounts, belonging to them, have been frozen with ₹13 lakh remaining in those accounts, police said.

(With PTI Inputs)