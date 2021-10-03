Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Christian prayer house vandalised in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee
india news

Christian prayer house vandalised in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee

Published on Oct 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The mob vandalised the prayer house and also physically manhandled some Christian devotees and representatives who tried to calm them down and intervene. (SOURCED.)
By HT Correspondent

A group of people vandalised a Christian prayer house in Roorkee on Sunday morning while prayers were being offered there, alleging that the place was used for religious conversions.

The incident occurred at Solanipuram Colony in Roorkee where the prayer house is located.

According to people offering prayers there, around 10 am, a group of people comprising some women also, arrived at the prayer hall raising slogans against the people running the prayer house.

The mob alleged Christian missionaries and worshippers of carrying out religious conversion of some Hindus in the name of charity and religious gathering.

The mob vandalised the prayer house and also physically manhandled some Christian devotees and representatives who tried to calm them down and intervene.

Station house officer, Civil Lines, Amarchand Sharma said that police arrived at the place as soon as they got the information about the violence taking place there.

“The matter has come to light and the police is preparing to lodge a case against the culprits, with an inspector rank officer probing the matter,” said Circle Officer Roorkee, Vivek Kumar.

Representatives of both sides’ were present at the police station filing their complaints, till the filing of this report.

N Wilson, who is associated with the Christian prayer house for the past few years, denied allegations of religious conversion or any such activity taking place at the religious place of worship. He said for the past two decades regular prayers, mass meetings and charity related activities were being carried out from the prayer house.

