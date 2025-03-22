Imphal, A Churachandpur-based Meitei body on Saturday urged Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai to ensure legal protection of villages belonging to the community and resettlement of internally displaced persons in the Kuki-dominated district of Manipur. Churachandpur Meitei body urges SC judge for legal protection of villages, resettlement of IDPs

The Churachandpur Meitei United Committee submitted a memorandum to Justice Gavai, who led a delegation of Supreme Court judges that visited the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state during the day.

"The Meitei villages in Churachandpur have historically belonged to our community but increasing encroachment threatens our rightful ownership... we request for legal protection of our villages," it said.

The committee, which submitted the memorandum to Justice Gavai in Bishnupur district, also called for resettlement of the Meitei community in the district with enhanced security measures for a peaceful and stable environment.

They also demanded that one person from each internally displaced family of the Meitei community from Churachandpur district be given a government job.

They demanded that the relief camps be run by the IDPs themselves for better transparency and accountability.

On the other hand, Relief Committee Manipur, another body representing the IDPs, urged Justice Gavai for resettlement of the displaced persons in their respective homes at the earliest and called for allowing free movement across the state.

In a memorandum submitted to Justice Gavai at Moirang College in Bishnupur district, the committee also called for providing equal and fair remuneration, and free medical services, including OPD and medical laboratory tests, to the IDPs languishing in the relief camps.

They also called for the promulgation of an order for free education, inclusive of admission and examination fees, and for the opening of a grievance cell for the IDPs.

The committee also demanded that IDPs be given priority in recruitment in government and private institutions and timely issuance of all documents, including land records, domicile and birth certificates.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

