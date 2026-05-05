...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

CIC recommends DoPT include sub-caste data in UPSC results to broaden reach of affirmative action

CIC recommends DoPT include sub-caste data in UPSC results to broaden reach of affirmative action

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:02 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Central Information Commission has recommended to the Department of Personnel and Training to include sub-caste details in the final lists of the civil services exam to better assess how reservation policy benefits are distributed across caste groups.

CIC recommends DoPT include sub-caste data in UPSC results to broaden reach of affirmative action

The recommendation came while disposing of a second appeal filed by an RTI applicant seeking caste-wise details of candidates selected to the Indian Administrative Service through the 1995 examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

During the hearing, the DoPT submitted that service allocation data is maintained only at the level of broad social categories such as SC, ST and OBC, and not at the sub-caste level. They also said that records dating back to 1995 were not traceable.

The DoPT official added that the list of candidates allocated to services on the basis of CSE-2017 onwards is available on the department's portal.

The commission noted that while such detailed data was not available on record, there was a "plausible scope" for including sub-caste information in future disclosures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CIC recommends DoPT include sub-caste data in UPSC results to broaden reach of affirmative action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.