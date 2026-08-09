CID probe, fast-track courts: Jharkhand govt's promises to student protesters; minister says ‘98% demands met’

After more than two weeks of protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, the Jharkhand government on Sunday said it “decided to address” the protesters' demands. The state government agreed to the cancellation of the 14th JPSC preliminary exam, the JPSC Backlog 2023, and the JPSC Backlog 2025.

Jharkhand education minister Sudivya Kumar, after a meeting with the aspirants' delegation, said the government would address irregularities (X:@ANI/ PTI)

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The JMM-Congress government, which has RJD and Left among allies, also extended certain promises to the protesters, including probes by the state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) in criminal cases, and the setting up of fast-track courts.

The government had on Sunday began fresh talks with the students after three days of inconclusive meetings, with chief minister Hemant Soren assuring them that “justice will be delivered.” Education minister Sudivya Kumar, after a meeting with the aspirants' delegation, said the government would address irregularities associated with the 14th GPSC and the 2023-25 ​​backlog recruitments.

What has the Jharkhand government promised?

📌'Two-pronged approach': CID, ED probe

Addressing reporters, Kumar said the government would address the irregularities, and refer cases to central agencies as and when required. The minister said the government would take a “two-pronged approach”, according to a video released by news agency ANI. He said the CID would probe criminal cases, while the financial implications and related matters would be investigated by the ED.

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{{^usCountry}} 📌Fast-track courts to be set up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 📌Fast-track courts to be set up {{/usCountry}}

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Minister Kumar also said that after the investigations are initiated, fast-track courts would be set up, adding that chargesheets against the accused would be filed within 90 days of the probe's beginning.

📌Experts from IIT, XLRI to work on reforms

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The minister said that experts would be called in to work on reforms.

“Regarding necessary reforms, the government stated that a committee comprising experts from IIT-ISM, IIM Ranchi, and XLRI would be formed to guide the process,” Kumar stated.

📌Monitoring committee headed by retired judge

The state government also offered to constitute a committee to oversee the investigation into the irregularities. This proposal was rejected by the students.

“The government offered to oversee the investigation by constituting a monitoring committee headed by a retired judge; however, the students refused to accept this proposal,” Kumar said.

State govt lacks authority to cancel CGL exam, 98 per cent demands met: Jharkhand minister

Minister Sudivya Kumar claimed “98 per cent” of the points raised by the aspirants and students had been agreed to. However, he said that the state government “lacks the authority” to cancel the CGL examination, a demand posed by the protesters. Kumar stated that the examination was being conducted on the directives and oversight of the high court and Supreme Court.

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“The government cannot unilaterally cancel an exam conducted under court orders, where results have been published and successful candidates are already employed,” the minister said.

The fresh round of talks on Sunday came after a series of meetings between the government and student groups on Friday night and throughout Saturday, which had not brought about any substantial conclusion.

However, while the state government displayed optimism after the talks, saying they had held a “positive dialogue”, the students have refused to back down unless a CBI probe on the irregularities is announced. The JMM government is apparently reluctant for a CBI probe as the central agency reports to the BJP-led central government in New Delhi.

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The protesters said they would march to the Jharkhand assembly on Monday (August 10), and were not ready for any compromise.