The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday announced the cancellation of class X and XII board examinations in the United Arab Emirates amid rising safety concerns during the war in West Asia. CISCE cancels board exams in UAE amid West Asia war

“The decision has been taken considering the security situation in the region and the safety and well-being of the candidates, examination functionaries, and all other stakeholders involved in the conduct of the examinations,” said the CISCE in a letter addressed to heads of its affiliated schools in UAE.

The announcement comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed class X and XII examinations in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE earlier this month. The letter states that the previous decision was revised by the CISCE in consultation with the CEO of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai’s educational quality assurance and regulatory authority, and the Consul General of India in Dubai.

“After reviewing the situation CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Examinations that were postponed from 2nd March 2026 to 14th March 2026, as well as the remaining examinations scheduled from 18th March 2026 to 6th April 2026, for all Examination Centres located in the UAE,” states the letter. It also clarifies that the results of the cancelled examinations would be prepared using an alternative assessment mechanism which will be notified to the candidates in the future. Additionally, upon the declaration of results, students would have the option to appear for improvement exams if they are dissatisfied with the marks awarded to them.