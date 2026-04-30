CISCE declares ICSE, ISC results: Over 99% students clear exams, girls outperform

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results, recording a marginal rise in pass percentages, with 99.18% of Class 10 students and 99.13% of Class 12 students clearing the exams.

ICSE, ISC 2026 results declared: Pass rates cross 99% again with slight increase (Representative photo)

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Around 2.59 lakh students from 2,957 schools took the ICSE (Class 10) examination this year, compared to around 2.53 lakh students from 2,803 schools in 2025—reflecting a rise of about 2.44% in student participation and 5.49% in the number of schools.

Similarly, around 1.03 lakh students from 1,553 schools appeared for the ISC (Class 12) examinations, up from nearly 1 lakh students from 1,460 schools last year—marking an increase of about 3.78% in student participation and 6.37% in the number of schools.

“Ensuring the availability of qualified teachers and maintaining quality education remain key challenges, particularly in rural areas, which is reflected in the relatively lower number of schools and students at the Class 12 level compared to Class 10. However, the data indicates steady improvement with each passing year,” chief executive and secretary of CISCE, Joseph Emmanuel, said while announcing the results.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, 99.09% of students cleared Class 10 and 99.02% cleared Class 12. This year’s results show a marginal increase of 0.09 percentage points for Class 10 and 0.11 percentage points for Class 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, 99.09% of students cleared Class 10 and 99.02% cleared Class 12. This year’s results show a marginal increase of 0.09 percentage points for Class 10 and 0.11 percentage points for Class 12. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Girls continued to outperform boys in both Class 10 and Class 12, with the gap largely unchanged from last year. In Class 10, the pass percentage for girls rose slightly to 99.46% (from 99.37% in 2025), while boys recorded 98.93% (98.84% in 2025). Similarly, in Class 12, girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.48% (99.45% last year), compared to 98.81% for boys (98.64% in 2025). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Girls continued to outperform boys in both Class 10 and Class 12, with the gap largely unchanged from last year. In Class 10, the pass percentage for girls rose slightly to 99.46% (from 99.37% in 2025), while boys recorded 98.93% (98.84% in 2025). Similarly, in Class 12, girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.48% (99.45% last year), compared to 98.81% for boys (98.64% in 2025). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Class 10, the West region topped with a 99.85% pass rate, followed by the South (99.81%), North (98.86%), and East (98.84%) regions. In Class 12, the Southern region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.87%, followed by the West (99.55%), North (99.05%), and East (98.93%). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Class 10, the West region topped with a 99.85% pass rate, followed by the South (99.81%), North (98.86%), and East (98.84%) regions. In Class 12, the Southern region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.87%, followed by the West (99.55%), North (99.05%), and East (98.93%). {{/usCountry}}

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In the Delhi–NCR region, 6,386 out of 6,400 students cleared the Class 10 examination, recording a pass percentage of 99.78%, while 3,535 of the 3,547 students who appeared for the Class 12 examination passed, translating to a 99.66% success rate.

In the Class 10 examination, 1,313 candidates with learning difficulties (including dyslexia) appeared, of whom 132 secured marks above 90%. Additionally, 54 visually impaired candidates appeared, with 17 achieving scores above 90%. In the Class 12 examination, 305 candidates with learning difficulties appeared, of whom 36 secured above 90%. Among 22 visually impaired candidates, 9 achieved scores above 90%.

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