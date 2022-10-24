Citing SC order, Kerala guv asks V-Cs of 9 varsities to quit, CPI(M) hits out

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday sought resignations of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of nine universities by 11.30am on Monday, days after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of V-C of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, the public relations officer of Raj Bhavan said: “Upholding the verdict of the honourable Supreme Court Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has directed the VCs of nine universities to tender their resignations.”

The tweet also said that Khan, as chancellor of state universities, also directed that the resignations reach him by 11.30am on Monday. The letters have been sent to all VCs and registrars in this regard, it said.

The tweet accompanied a list of universities whose V-Cs have been asked to step down – University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While several V-Cs of the concerned varsities refused to comment on the directive, Kannur University V-C Gopinath Raveendran said he will not step down from his post.

“If I do not resign, let us see what action will be taken,” he said.

The state higher education ministry has reportedly advised the V-Cs not to tender their resignations, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Friday, the top court had quashed appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University V-C Dr Rajasree M S, saying that as per UGC norms, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable people among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but, instead it sent only one name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In view of the above two binding decisions of this court, any appointment as a Vice Chancellor made on the recommendation of the Search Committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC regulations shall be void ab initio,” the court’s judgment said.

The governor’s directive to the V-Cs is likely to worsen his relation with the state government, keeping in mind both parties have been locked in a standoff over various issues for quite some time.

The re-appointment of Kannur V-C was also a major bone of contention between the two sides. The governor had said that he was forced to sign the V-C’s appointment following a promise from the government that there would be no political interference in varsity appointments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khan’s announcement on Sunday also came hours after the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) announced a series of protests against Khan for “trying to impose Sangh Parivar agenda in universities.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and CPI’s Kanam Rajendran said a meeting of LDF leaders here decided to organise statewide protests against the governor for “misusing” his power as chancellor of the universities. On November 15, the protests will be organised in front of Raj Bhavan and in the district centres, they said.

State higher education minister R Bndhu said the governor’s directive to the V-Cs was “unilateral and dictatorial”.

“This is quite unheard of in the history of the state. He cannot take such a decision based on a verdict of the court. He only appointed most of the VCs,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling CPI(M) dubbed the announcement as “insane” and said the government will take up the matter legally and politically.

“It is nothing but insane. He is trying to topple a democratically-elected government. We will deal with it legally and politically,” party secretary M V Govindan said.

The CPI(M) state secretariat, in a statement, alleged the decision “violated all limits of democracy” and was part of a conspiracy to destroy higher education in Kerala. “It is also part of the Centre’s plan to derail development in Kerala,” it alleged.

Senior leader and Politburo member M A Baby said: “It is nothing new, he is using all opportunities to weaken the elected government.”

Opposition Congress also pointed out the governor had appointed most of the V-Cs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Supreme Court verdict is applicable to all. Most of the V-Cs were appointed without a search committee and only a single name was recommended by the government. He should have opposed it then,” party leader Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan said.

Former education minister E T Mohammad Basheer criticised the governor saying, “he cannot take a sweeping decision like this citing a verdict.”

Political observers also condemned the governor’s directive.

“Usually in such situations, an explanation is sought from the V-Cs. But they were asked to quit in less than 24 hours. It seems natural justice was denied to them,” political commentator A Jaishankar said.

However, University Save Forum, an organisation fighting for full autonomy of varsities, welcomed the governor’s move.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Supreme Court verdict is applicable to all. It is a slap on the face of the government that made varsities party nurseries,” its convenor R S Sasikumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON