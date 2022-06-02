Home / India News / Civilian shot at in Kashmir: Police
A civilian was shot at by suspected terrorists on Wednesday in Keegam area of Shopian district, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Police identified the civilian as Farooq Ahmad Shiekh. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

“Terrorist fired upon one civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of Shopian. He got injury in leg and has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable,” tweeted J&K police on Wednesday.

The attack comes a day after unidentified terrorists shot and killed 36-year-old school teacher Rajini Bala in neighbouring Kulgam district.

