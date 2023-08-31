CJI Chandrachud warns of fake Supreme Court website created for phishing attacks

The Supreme Court on Thursday warned about its fake website created by cybercriminals for phishing attacks, saying the attackers are soliciting personal details and confidential information through the URL. The court's registrar in a circular strongly advised against sharing and divulging any personal and confidential information on the phishing website.

“The Registry strongly advises the public at large, to neither click nor share on links they receive without verifying the authenticity. Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information,” the circular read.

"Please also note that the Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain name www.sci.gov.in and before clicking on any URL always hover over the URL to verify the same."

Phishing is a type of cyber attack in which attackers use deceptive tactics to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information, such as usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, or personal identification details. This information is typically used for malicious purposes, such as unauthorized access to accounts, financial fraud, or identity theft.

By mimicking legitimate websites, the attackers ask visitors to click on a link, download an attachment, or enter their sensitive information on their fraudulent website. This action leads them to a site that may look identical to the legitimate one but is controlled by the attackers.

The court advised victims of the phishing attack to change passwords of all online accounts and contact their bank and credit card companies to report such unauthorized access.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud warned lawyers and litigants about the fake website of the Supreme Court and asked them to be careful with monetary transactions.

"Please be careful. Don't click on that link. Don't use it for monetary transactions," said Chandrachud, who was sitting in a constitution bench hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

