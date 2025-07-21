Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

CJI Gavai slams ED's ‘narratives’ remarks, says ‘we don’t watch news or YouTube'

PTI |
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 05:47 pm IST

The Enforcement Directorate had asked the Supreme Court not to be swayed by the “narratives” against the anti-corruption probe agency. 

In response to a remark asking the Supreme Court not to be swayed by the "narratives" against the central probe agency, Enforcement Directorate, Chief Justice B R Gavai on Monday said the court did not watch news or YouTube interviews.

CJI Gavai said that the top court is finding ED's overstepping in many cases, saying that it is not like they are not finding. (ANI)
CJI Gavai said that the top court is finding ED's overstepping in many cases, saying that it is not like they are not finding. (ANI)

A bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing a suo motu case over the ED summoning senior lawyers Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal for rendering legal opinions to their respective clients.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, shared concerns and said the issue had been taken up at the highest level and the probe agency asked to not issue notices to the lawyers for rendering legal advice.

Mehta, however, pointed out attempts to malign institutions by creating false narratives.

"As far as general observations are concerned, sometimes misconstrued, depending upon individual cases. I am saying this, not the ED, there is a concerted effort to create a narrative against an institution. My lords may find in a few cases where there is overstepping…,” the solicitor general said.

"We are finding this (overstepping by ED) in many cases, it is not like we are not finding,” the CJI said.

CJI Gavai, who was indisposed a week ago, added, “We don’t watch the news; haven’t seen YouTube interviews. Only last week I managed to watch a few movies."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CJI Gavai slams ED's ‘narratives’ remarks, says ‘we don’t watch news or YouTube'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On