CJI lays down foundation for the expansion of Supreme Court building

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Monday laid the foundation for the expansion building of the Supreme Court – with a dedicated Constitution Court room to house 17 judges besides state-of-the-art courtrooms – at a function that witnessed 11 priests from various religions taking part in the groundbreaking rituals. Supreme Court building. (AFP)

Speaking at the event, the CJI said, “The additions reflect the commitment of our judiciary to remain dynamic, relevant and responsive to the increased complexities of cases that we face today.”

The project will be completed in two phases with the first phase, expected to commence shortly, to take nearly 29 months for completion.

The new building is situated within the existing Supreme Court complex and will have a built up area of 86,500 square metres with five storeys – the first and second storey having courtrooms, the fifth floor having Constitution Court room, and the remaining floors providing a host of utilities for litigants, lawyers and court officials.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Law must not prove to be an obstacle in the path of development,” as he narrated the instances of how the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) of 1900 continues to govern development projects in Haryana, which became the reason for the top court to order demolition of Kant Enclave in Faridabad.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that a fund of ₹795 crore has been sanctioned for the expansion building project, conceived as a two-stage project.

All judges of the Supreme Court found mention on the groundbreaking ceremony plaque inaugurated by the CJI, a fact that was noticed in his speech by justice Bhushan R Gavai. He said that traditionally, plaques carry the name of CJI for laying the foundation stone. He also acknowledged the presence of multi-religious participation at the ground-breaking event and said, “India is a secular country. We witnessed today, 11 priests from different religions and sects participating in the event, making it truly secular.”

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, in his address said, “The event signifies much more than the unveiling of bricks and mortar. It is a manifestation of our collective vision for a stronger, more accessible and efficient justice system for the citizens of India.”

Speaking at the event, the CJI revealed that the new facility will have ramps, adjustable furniture, seating areas for persons with disabilities, and will stand as a testament to the commitment of judiciary to the ideals of justice, fairness and progress. “With this expansion, we are not just adding rooms or court spaces. We are creating an environment that upholds dignity of people who visit the court and manifests the hallowed grounds that have upheld and advanced the intricately woven threads of justice in the tapestry of our constitutional spirit,” CJI Chandrachud said.

Former and sitting judges of the Supreme Court were present and took part in the groundbreaking rituals along with spouses of judges, law officers led by Attorney General R Venkataramani and solicitor general Tushar Mehta , court staff and senior lawyers.

Besides CJI and the three senior most Supreme Court judges – justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, the building committee for the expansion building project included justices Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna.