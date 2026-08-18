CJI Surya Kant dropped as TISS convocation chief guest in last-minute switch

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will hold its 86th convocation ceremony on August 22 after a last-minute switch in the guest of honour. The institute has invited Dr CS Pramesh, director of the Tata Memorial Hospital, as the chief guest.

The institute had originally invited Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to preside over the function. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The institute had originally invited Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to preside over the function, but 48 hours before the event was to be held on August 2, it sent out an email saying the convocation had been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Campus sources said the TISS administration had postponed the convocation, fearing protests or other disruptive activities during the function, as Justice Surya Kant’s reference to unemployed young Indians as “cockroaches” is linked to the recent mass student protests across the country.

The convocation will be held on Saturday at the institute’s Naoroji campus in Deonar and will be attended by graduating students from its campuses across the country.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}