Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday said that the Supreme Court’s doors remain open to every citizen, assuring the nation’s youth that the judiciary will protect their rights and address every legitimate grievance within the framework of law.

CJI Surya Kant told HT that the Supreme Court would hear grievances in accordance with the law and judicial procedure and make every effort to secure justice wherever warranted.

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The CJI’s assurance has come amid the continuing nationwide student protests and the controversy relating to alleged police excesses during the July 20 crackdown in Delhi.

The CJI told Hindustan Times that the Supreme Court would hear grievances in accordance with the law and judicial procedure and make every effort to secure justice wherever warranted.

“I would want to assure every citizen and especially the youth of the country that if any injustice has been caused to any person, the Supreme Court will hear the grievance within the bounds of law and the prescribed judicial procedure. Wherever possible, we will ensure that justice is done. The judiciary is always ready to address the problems and suffering of the people,” the CJI said.

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{{^usCountry}} Without commenting on the merits of the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests, the CJI said it was incorrect to suggest that the Supreme Court had refused to hear the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without commenting on the merits of the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests, the CJI said it was incorrect to suggest that the Supreme Court had refused to hear the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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“I do not wish to comment on the merits because the issue has come before the court and it was mentioned in the afternoon today. But it is incorrect to say that the Supreme Court had earlier refused to hear the matter,” he said.

Emphasising that access to justice remains central to the institution, the CJI added: “The doors of the Supreme Court are open 24 hours a day for every citizen. The court will not allow injustice to prevail.”

The CJI explained that no properly instituted petition had been before the court when the controversy first arose. “Only a letter or representation had been submitted while seeking an urgent hearing. That is not the procedure recognised by law. A petition has to be filed in accordance with the rules and procedure prescribed by the Supreme Court,” he said.

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The CJI underlined that once properly constituted petitions were filed and mentioned before the court, they were accepted for listing. “When the petitions were subsequently filed and mentioned before us, we agreed to list them, and they will now be dealt with in accordance with law,” he added.

The remarks assume significance against the backdrop of criticism directed at the Supreme Court after it declined on Wednesday to entertain an oral request by an advocate seeking suo motu cognisance of the alleged police brutality during the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” march organised by the CJP.

Earlier on Friday, while presiding over a bench with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, the CJI also clarified in open court that no writ petition had been filed before the Supreme Court until Friday morning, and criticised what he described as “reckless” reporting suggesting that the court had refused to list the matter.

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Hours later, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned two freshly filed petitions alleging police excesses during the protests. Informing the bench that the petitions had now been assigned diary numbers and formally instituted, he sought an urgent hearing, citing continuing allegations of excessive use of force against student protesters. The CJI directed that the petitions be listed for hearing on Monday.

The controversy originates from the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” march, during which thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks and wider reforms in the examination system. Police used tear gas and lathi-charge after protesters attempted to breach barricades, while the Delhi Police has maintained that force became necessary after sections of the crowd turned violent and resorted to stone-pelting.

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Separately, the Delhi High Court has directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage and other records relating to the police action while hearing petitions challenging the crackdown.

The judicial developments coincided with political engagement between the Centre and protest leaders. A CJP delegation held talks with Union ministers on Friday after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following assurances from the government. While describing the discussions as constructive, protest leaders maintained that the agitation would continue until their key demands, including accountability for the police action and reforms in the examination system, are addressed.