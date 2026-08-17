CJI Surya Kant says 'never consented' to NALSAR's invite as student protest snowballs

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly did not accept the invitation to be the chief guest at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (Nalsar) University of Law. His statement comes amid a major controversy which erupted after a group of students protested against the CJI being invited as the chief guest.

CJI Surya Kant said there was no question of him attending the Nalsar convocation. (PTI)

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According to a report by TOI, CJI Kant said he "never consented to Nalsar's invitation" to attend the convocation as chief guest. "The question of me attending the convocation does not arise," the report quoted him as saying.

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The student protests had led to massive backlash from the Bar Council of India which ordered blackballing of the graduates. However, the move was condemned by CJI Surya Kant and led to the BCI revoking its directive.

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{{^usCountry}} Nalsar had invited the CJI to be chief guest in keeping with tradition. The convocation is expected to be held at the end of August or in September. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nalsar had invited the CJI to be chief guest in keeping with tradition. The convocation is expected to be held at the end of August or in September. {{/usCountry}}

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As many as 400 students protested against the invitation to CJI Kant as chief guest. The students were unhappy with his remarks on petitions related to the students' march held in Delhi on July 20 and the alleged police brutalities against protesters.

The CJI-led bench had declined to take suo motu cognisance of the police action when an advocate made the request on July 22, claiming he had video footage of the same. The CJI had asked him to file a proper petition and asked him not to waste judicial time when he persisted with his request.

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A huge controversy erupted over students' opposition to the CJI's presence at the convocation ceremony after BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra issued a letter to the Nalsar vice-chancellor, seeking an inquiry into the matter. He asked the varsity to identify the students who protested and threatened to debar the 2026 graduates from getting registered as advocates.

However, he was sharply pulled up by CJI Kant, who said, "It's a dialogue between students and me." Students have a right to protest, the CJI-led bench said a day after the BCI directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate of the university until further orders. The order was reversed within hours after an uproar on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

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