CJIs should have longer tenure, says attorney general KK Venugopal

Bidding farewell to the outgoing Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, attorney general KK Venugopal said on Friday said CJIs should have a minimum tenure of three years so that long-standing reforms can be made, reported Live Law. "It is a sad occasion. I feel the tenure of Chief Justice of India should be of a minimum three years so as to ensure that long-standing reforms can be made,” Venugopal said.

Vikas Singh, the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, expressed concern over the retiring age of 65 and said a constitutional amendment should be brought to increase the retirement age of judges. Singh said 65 is no age to retire, reported news agency PTI.

CJI Bobde took the oath as the 47th CJI in November 2019 and is leaving after a term of nearly 18 months—from November 18, 2019, to April 23, 2021. His tenure included several key judgments, including the long-drawn verdict on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The CJI said he was retiring with satisfaction that he did his best. “I leave with the satisfaction that I did my best. I hand over the baton to Justice NV Ramana (the 48th CJI), who will I am sure will very ably lead the court,” Bobde said as he bid adieu.

Also read| Saw hills...and even guns: Outgoing CJI Bobde recalls virtual court experience

“I leave this court with happiness, goodwill with very fond memories of wonderful arguments, excellent presentation, good behaviour, commitment to the cause of justice from not only the bar but all connected with it,” the CJI said.

Venugopal also spoke about the role played by the outgoing CJI during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic that forced the court to work virtually. Commending CJI Bobde’s work during the year of the pandemic, Venugopal said, “In March 2020 the world was suffering from Covid-19. The Supreme Court also had to take a call and the bar thought the court will close down. But then CJI Bobde rose to the occasion and started virtual hearing and almost 50,000 cases have been disposed of. It's a great achievement.”

The tenure of the 48th CJI Justice NV Ramana will be till August 26, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON