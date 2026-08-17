'Your fight will inspire many': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke congratulates Jharkhand students after govt accepts demands

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke congratulated the protesting students after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands on Monday. “Congratulations to all students in Jharkhand and to all those who were leading this fight especially @DevendraNathMa9 bhai. Your fight will inspire many more students across the country!” Dipke wrote on X.

Speaking about the infrastructure, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that this was not the first time in the country or in Maharashtra that online exam servers have crashed. (File Photo/Reuters)

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CJP had backed the Jharkhand students’ protest earlier this month, with Dipke saying his team would join the movement, which he said was being led by Devendra Nath Mahto. On August 8, a CJP delegation reached Ranchi and joined the protest site in support of the students.

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Deep Dive What steps is the Jharkhand government taking in response to the exam irregularities? The Jharkhand government has decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, including the JSSC-CGL exam, and will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all exam-related errors since 2014. Why did Devendra Nath Mahto end his hunger strike? Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike after the Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all recruitment tests conducted by TDPL, considering it a significant victory for the students. How will the Jharkhand government ensure transparency in the exam process moving forward? The government plans to set up an examination reforms committee to suggest steps for overhauling the examination process and is opening a portal for suggestions from students, teachers, and parents.

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Dipke had also spoken to Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days amid protests in Ranchi, over a video call last week. Dipke affirmed CJP's support for Mahto and condemned the alleged police brutality at a Ranchi protest march over the call.

Jharkhand CM assures action, cancels all TDPL-conducted exams

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In a significant decision, Soren on Monday announced that the state government has decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected.

Soren told the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium that the state Cabinet has decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well.

"A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

The Chief Minister said the scope of the investigation would cover all examinations held from 2014 to the present.

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“We have instructed the concerned department and the CID; since the investigation has been initiated, it must be carried out thoroughly,” he said.

He said the government was addressing all aspects of the issue and had decided to cancel all activities associated with TDPL.

“We have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL—including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL,” he said.

The Chief Minister also assured that the government would ensure complete transparency in examination-related reforms and address the concerns raised by students protesting over alleged irregularities.

“I do not consider these young people to be different groups. They are all concerned about their future. The government will move ahead with complete transparency on reforms. There is already an SOP for conducting examinations, and if it had been followed, these irregularities would not have occurred. Nevertheless, further improvements will be made based on suggestions received. A portal has also been opened for students, teachers and parents to submit suggestions, which will be shared with experts,” he said.

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