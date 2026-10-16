Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Friday while he was heading to Connaught Place to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' event.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police while heading to CP. (AFP)

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The event was scheduled to be held at 5 pm on October 16. Delhi Police had urged Dipke to call off the gathering, citing concerns over traffic disruption, public safety and the inconvenience it could cause to traders and commuters.

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Dipke stepped out of the house where he was staying and walked towards the street, where police personnel stopped him. After a brief exchange, the officers drove him away in a police vehicle.

In an exchange with police personnel, shared by ANI, a police official could be heard telling Dipke that he was being taken into preventive detention, citing the prohibitory order under Section 163 in force in Connaught Place.

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Deep Dive Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by Delhi Police? Police said Dipke was being taken into preventive detention under a prohibitory order in force in Connaught Place under Section 163. They had cited concerns about traffic disruption, public safety and inconvenience to traders and commuters. What was the purpose of CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ event at Connaught Place? The event was planned as a gathering to unfold the national flag at Central Park in Connaught Place. Dipke said it was not a protest march and asked how unfurling the Tricolour could be unlawful. What did Abhijeet Dipke ask Delhi Police after they objected to the event? Dipke argued that he had not violated any law and asked police to suggest an alternative venue for the gathering.

{{^usCountry}} Dipke, however, argued that he had not violated any law and asked the police to suggest an alternative venue for the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipke, however, argued that he had not violated any law and asked the police to suggest an alternative venue for the event. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP founder had called for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ event at Central Park in Connaught Place to protest the arrests of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The CJP leaders were arrested after allegedly breaching barricades at Jantar Mantar following the Centre’s decision to denotify the protest site. Both Das and Ranka have been judicial custody since then.

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The row had begun with the CJP and Opposition groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of elections in India and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.