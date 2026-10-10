CJP protest LIVE: Cops remove ‘suspicious’ people near Jantar Mantar, more than 1,000 detained overnight
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has left for Delhi to lead the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10 am as authorities ramp up security measures, turning Delhi into a fortress.
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: With a massive turnout expected at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar today, Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed. The Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP is seeking chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls....Read More
Jantar Mantar 2.0: Why CJP is protesting again
The CJP has been demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. The group has continued to raise the issue through protests and public statements, including a demonstration in Mumbai on October 2.
The latest protest has been planned at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; however, the Delhi Police said the organisers did not have the required permission to hold the demonstration and rejected their request, citing public interest.
The controversy over Kumar's role in the Election Commission intensified after an investigative report by The Indian Express. It reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that around 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls since 2024. He also linked the alleged deletions to the narrow vote-share gap between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, arguing that large-scale changes to voter lists could influence election results.
The Election Commission has rejected the allegations, maintaining that major decisions, including the SIR of electoral rolls, had been taken unanimously by the full commission.
Delhi turns into a fortress
Ahead of the protest, security was tightened around Jantar Mantar and the roads leading to the site. Barricades were put up, with security personnel deployed at key points.
Loudspeakers at three major entry and exit points issued warnings in Hindi and English against gatherings, processions, road blockades and other activities prohibited under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Delhi Police said more than 15,000 personnel had been deployed to manage the anticipated turnout on Saturday, while the number of central force personnel in the city was expected to be around 26,000.
Security measures also affected public transport. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) initially announced that entry and exit would be suspended at 57 stations from 9 pm on Friday until Saturday. It later revised the list to 45 stations.
The Railways also cancelled mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, citing the possibility of heavy road congestion.
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- 10 Oct 2026, 08:44:19 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: More than 1,000 detained overnight
CJP protest LIVE: At least 1,000 people have been detained across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, cops said, confirming that the detentions took place late on Friday and continued into Saturday morning, with people picked up from border areas and various districts.
A senior police officer told HT that more than 250 people were detained by the southeast Delhi police after protesters were identified in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.
Police also said more than 100 people were detained from east and northeast Delhi.
The police have also detained people from railway stations, bus stops and areas near the airport.
(Inputs from Jignasa Sinha)
- 10 Oct 2026, 08:26:49 AM IST
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: 3 stadiums in Delhi to be turned into detention centres, says official
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Three sports complexes in Delhi will be used as possible temporary detention centres amid tight security ahead of the planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a government official said on Friday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told HT that the police had informed the government of plans to use Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate to hold people detained during security operations linked to the proposed protest.
A police officer also said Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, north Delhi, could be used for detentions if required.
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- 10 Oct 2026, 08:11:14 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police remove ‘suspicious’ people near Jantar Mantar
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police remove 'suspicious’ people near Jantar Mantar on Saturday, ahead of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi, as seen in images.
A government official told HT on Friday that three sports facilities in Delhi will be used as temporary detention centres, if required.
- 10 Oct 2026, 08:05:51 AM IST
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Protesting is our fundamental right’, says Dipke
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in a conversation with news agency ANI, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “afraid as he fears that the people of this country will not vote for him after this”.
Defending the group's planned protest at Jantar Mantar, he said, “Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do.”
When asked if he would be arrested upon reaching Delhi, he said, "If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA—go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy."
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- 10 Oct 2026, 08:01:58 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police personnel use body cameras ahead of stir
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police personnel have been equipped with body cameras as part of security arrangements ahead of the CJP protest today. The cameras can also record footage in low-light conditions.
A police officer told news agency ANI, "These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against the Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything..."
- 10 Oct 2026, 07:55:39 AM IST
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Dipke targets PM Modi ahead of stir
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the lockdown-like curbs implemented in the national capital ahead of the group's protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that he is “scared”.
“Narendra Modi is a dictator. He is scared, which is why he has closed the Delhi Metro, roads, everything. If he is this scared of the youth of the nation, why is he sitting in the PM's post?” he told reporters.
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- 10 Oct 2026, 07:49:11 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0 has begun’, says CJP as Dipke leaves for Delhi
CJP protest LIVE: As Abhijeet Dipke left for Delhi from Mumbai to lead the protest at Jantar Mantar, the CJP posted on X, “Jantar Mantar 2.0 has begun. Gyanesh Kumar, your time of facilitating vote chori is over".
- 10 Oct 2026, 07:43:40 AM IST
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Over 250 trains cancelled ahead of CJP protest, says report
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The Railway Board has cancelled more than 250 trains connecting New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations to destinations across the country, in a move that railway experts have described as "surrendering to protesters".
The cancellations include passenger trains scheduled to leave their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9, as well as services due to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10.
Trains scheduled to depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin for other destinations have also been cancelled, along with local train services, taking the total number of cancellations to more than 250, reported news agency PTI.
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- 10 Oct 2026, 07:40:13 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Saurav Das, NCP-SP's Anish Gawande join Dipke at Mumbai airport
CJP protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke leaves for Delhi ahead of today's protest at Jantar Mantar. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande joining him at Mumbai airport.
- 10 Oct 2026, 07:36:34 AM IST
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Dipke leaves for Delhi, visuals show
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke leaves for Delhi ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/EZVIGtq9Tx— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke heading to Delhi from Mumbai ahead of the group's planned protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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- 10 Oct 2026, 07:25:22 AM IST
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Centre is afraid of Gen Z, has imposed Emergency, says CJP
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders on Friday accused the Centre of being "afraid of Gen Z" and imposing an "Emergency" after authorities tightened security, restricted transport services and turned Delhi into a fortress ahead of the party's planned protest.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the Centre's security measures, alleging that the restrictions on public movement were aimed at preventing people from joining the demonstration. He said the government "is afraid of Gen Z".
Speaking to reporters at Mumbai airport after returning from Bengaluru, Dipke said CJP volunteers would go ahead with their plan to protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.
"Shut down the entire country if you are so scared of the youth," Dipke said.
"I feel like laughing (at the government's move). Delhi is not a private property of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. On one hand, you say protests lead to inconvenience. On the other hand, you have shut down the Metro (stations), railways and blocked roads. Will this not lead to inconvenience?" he asked.
- 10 Oct 2026, 07:18:39 AM IST
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Markets around protest site to remain shut
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Several markets in central Delhi, including Connaught Place (CP), Palika Market, Janpath and Khan Market, are expected to stay shut on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar.
However, traders in Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk said their markets would operate as usual, despite possible disruptions due to heightened security and metro station closures.
The decisions taken by market associations are only advisory and do not require individual shopkeepers to follow them. Traders can decide whether to open or close their shops based on the situation.
(Inputs from Karn Pratap Singh and Gargi Shukla)
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- 10 Oct 2026, 07:13:46 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police cites 'serious' law and order concerns
CJP protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has refused permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar today, citing the risk of "serious" law-and-order issues and inconvenience to the public.
In a letter to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi district, said allowing the demonstration could create serious law-and-order problems.
"In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied," the letter stated.
The police also said the communication sent by the party about the planned protest was only an intimation and did not qualify as a formal application seeking permission.
- 10 Oct 2026, 07:06:49 AM IST
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Dipke leaves for Mumbai airport
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has left his hotel and is heading to Mumbai Airport to attend the party's protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
A CJP functionary told news agency PTI that Dipke was expected to reach Delhi by 10 am.
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- 10 Oct 2026, 06:39:43 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of Cockroach Party's protest
CJP protest LIVE: With a massive turnout expected at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar today, Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed. The Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP is seeking chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The restrictions extend well beyond the barricades. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) initially announced that entry and exit at 57 stations would be suspended from 9 pm on Friday through Saturday, but later revised the list to 45 stations late at night.
The Railways also cancelled mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, citing the likelihood of severe road congestion.