CJP protest LIVE: Cops remove ‘suspicious’ people near Jantar Mantar, more than 1,000 detained overnight

Jantar Mantar 2.0: Why CJP is protesting again

The CJP has been demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. The group has continued to raise the issue through protests and public statements, including a demonstration in Mumbai on October 2.

The latest protest has been planned at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; however, the Delhi Police said the organisers did not have the required permission to hold the demonstration and rejected their request, citing public interest.

The controversy over Kumar's role in the Election Commission intensified after an investigative report by The Indian Express. It reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that around 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls since 2024. He also linked the alleged deletions to the narrow vote-share gap between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, arguing that large-scale changes to voter lists could influence election results.

The Election Commission has rejected the allegations, maintaining that major decisions, including the SIR of electoral rolls, had been taken unanimously by the full commission.

Delhi turns into a fortress

Ahead of the protest, security was tightened around Jantar Mantar and the roads leading to the site. Barricades were put up, with security personnel deployed at key points.

Loudspeakers at three major entry and exit points issued warnings in Hindi and English against gatherings, processions, road blockades and other activities prohibited under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Delhi Police said more than 15,000 personnel had been deployed to manage the anticipated turnout on Saturday, while the number of central force personnel in the city was expected to be around 26,000.

Security measures also affected public transport. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) initially announced that entry and exit would be suspended at 57 stations from 9 pm on Friday until Saturday. It later revised the list to 45 stations.

The Railways also cancelled mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, citing the possibility of heavy road congestion.