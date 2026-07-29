CJP may resume agitation if FIRs not withdrawn against protesters

The Cockroach Janta party (CJP) on Tuesday warned that it would resume its nationwide protest if the Centre and other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state governments do not withdraw FIRs registered against the agitators, alleging that assurances given during talks to end the protest are yet to be implemented. CJP warns of resuming protests if FIRs against protesters are not withdrawn. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo) The Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for an independent inquiry into allegations of police excesses as well as attacks on police personnel during the protests, holding that allegations disclosed a prima facie case warranting a “thorough, fair and impartial” investigation by a high-powered panel. In a statement, CJP alleged that the court’s directions contradicted the assurances it claimed were given by the Centre on July 25. According to the online collective, those assurances included withdrawal of FIRs and a commitment that no protester would be directly or indirectly targeted for participating in the movement. Also Read I 'Not acceptable': CJP claims Supreme Court order on student FIRs contradicts govt promises “The interim order passed by the Supreme Court... must ring alarm bells across the country. In particular, Direction No. 4, which permits governments to proceed with existing FIRs and carry out investigations, raises extremely serious concerns,” CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in the statement.

Das, however, also maintained that the interim order did not prevent governments from withdrawing FIRs. “Nothing in the interim order prevents the Government of India or the concerned BJP/NDA ruled State Governments from withdrawing the FIRs or deciding not to proceed against peaceful protesters... The court has not mandated that governments must definitely continue with the FIRs,” he posted. Also Read I ‘Nobody takes her seriously’: War of words escalates between Kangana and CJP after BJP MP's ‘Generation Gutter’ remark The party demanded that the Centre place before the top court the assurances allegedly made during negotiations so that there is complete transparency regarding the commitments. It added that if the assurances were not honoured by Tuesday, it would have “no option” but to resume its nationwide agitation. Echoing the warning, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X said, “If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon. The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students.”

The Centre has not yet publicly responded to the latest statement. The Supreme Court’s interim order also directed that no coercive action be taken against protesters while hearings in the matter continue. Meanwhile, a CJP official said that Das and government representatives held a meeting later in the day. The source said, “The representative said that the SC has ordered FIRs be filed so how can the government go against that. The CJP made it clear that the Centre must honour its promises. Nothing short of that is acceptable. If they haven’t apprised the SC about the guarantees made by the Centre to SC then they must and file a review in the court.” Also Read I Two rounds of pellets used during July 20 CJP protest march on orders of DCP, show police records