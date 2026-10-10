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Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders detained minutes after ‘Dilli Chalo’ message | Video

Kejriwal criticised the security measures in the national capital, accusing PM and Amit Shah of creating an atmosphere of authoritarian rule.

Updated on: Oct 10, 2026, 15:43:56 IST
Edited by Shubham Pandey
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AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday after he stepped out to protest over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) row. Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, was detained minutes after posting a “Challo Dilli” message on X, urging people to join the protest.

Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on Friday.
Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on Friday.

Track latest updates from Delhi protest here

Speaking to reporters before he was detained, Kejriwal criticised the security measures in the national capital, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of creating an atmosphere of “tana shahi” (authoritarian rule). He also alleged that the government was trying to suppress questions over electoral irregularities.

Deep Dive

Why was Arvind Kejriwal detained in Delhi?

Kejriwal was detained after stepping out to protest over the Chief Election Commissioner row. He had urged people on X to join the protest and alleged that the government was trying to suppress questions about electoral irregularities.

What was the planned CJP protest at Jantar Mantar about?

The Cockroach Janata Party planned to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The CJP also demanded accountability over the allegations.

What security measures were imposed in Delhi ahead of the protest?

More than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed, with barricades, spike strips and vehicle checks at key locations. Authorities also imposed restrictions on access to some metro stations and train services.
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Also Read | ‘Undeclared Emer-genZ’: Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi clampdown on Jantar Mantar protest day

He alleged that the security measures were linked to allegations of electoral malpractice, claiming that the Prime Minister had been “caught red-handed” and was trying to suppress the issue.

“But the people of this country will not let that happen. The youth of the country have stood up. Today, leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with Dhruv Rathee and Ratna Singh, have been arrested,” he said.

Also Read: 'Cops inside plane': Moment when Dipke, team CJP were detained upon landing in Delhi | Video

Kejriwal appealed to young people across the country to unite, saying they had a role to play in protecting democracy.

“The youth of the country are very angry. To everyone listening to me, I want to appeal to the youth of the country: all of us must come together to save the country. Wherever you are, step out of your homes right now,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubham Pandey

Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.

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Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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