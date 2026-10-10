Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders detained minutes after ‘Dilli Chalo’ message | Video

AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday after he stepped out to protest over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) row. Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, was detained minutes after posting a “Challo Dilli” message on X, urging people to join the protest.

Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on Friday.

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Speaking to reporters before he was detained, Kejriwal criticised the security measures in the national capital, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of creating an atmosphere of “tana shahi” (authoritarian rule). He also alleged that the government was trying to suppress questions over electoral irregularities.

Deep Dive Why was Arvind Kejriwal detained in Delhi? Kejriwal was detained after stepping out to protest over the Chief Election Commissioner row. He had urged people on X to join the protest and alleged that the government was trying to suppress questions about electoral irregularities. What was the planned CJP protest at Jantar Mantar about? The Cockroach Janata Party planned to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The CJP also demanded accountability over the allegations. What security measures were imposed in Delhi ahead of the protest? More than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed, with barricades, spike strips and vehicle checks at key locations. Authorities also imposed restrictions on access to some metro stations and train services.

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{{^usCountry}} “Across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have created a state of ‘tana shahi’. There are police and paramilitary forces everywhere, and people are not being allowed to leave their homes. I will step out of my house now, and you will see police personnel everywhere. People are being stopped and detained on the roads, and no one is being allowed to go anywhere,” Kejriwal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have created a state of ‘tana shahi’. There are police and paramilitary forces everywhere, and people are not being allowed to leave their homes. I will step out of my house now, and you will see police personnel everywhere. People are being stopped and detained on the roads, and no one is being allowed to go anywhere,” Kejriwal said. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that the security measures were linked to allegations of electoral malpractice, claiming that the Prime Minister had been “caught red-handed” and was trying to suppress the issue.

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“But the people of this country will not let that happen. The youth of the country have stood up. Today, leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with Dhruv Rathee and Ratna Singh, have been arrested,” he said.

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Kejriwal appealed to young people across the country to unite, saying they had a role to play in protecting democracy.

“The youth of the country are very angry. To everyone listening to me, I want to appeal to the youth of the country: all of us must come together to save the country. Wherever you are, step out of your homes right now,” he said.