CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke's second Jantar Mantar protest today, supporters asked to bring plates, spoons

CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold its second major protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital today. Ahead of the protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters to bring "plates and spoons" as the Gen Z-led group steps up its campaign against examination paper leaks and student suicides. ...Read More

The protest will begin at 1 pm at Jantar Mantar and is expected to see participation from students from Delhi and nearby states.

CJP Delhi protest: Supporters asked to bring plates, spoons

Ahead of the demonstration, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Friday called on supporters to carry a 'thali' (plate) and a 'chamach' (spoon), drawing comparisons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal during the COVID-19 pandemic to bang utensils.

"All the cockroaches joining tomorrow's protest at Jantar Mantar should carry a thali and a chamach with you. You know the rest of the story," Dipke said in a video posted by the organisation on social media.

The call to bring plates and spoons was seen as a reference to Modi's appeal in March 2020, when people were asked to clap and bang utensils from their balconies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dipke's letter to PM Modi

He also wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, raising concerns over what he called a worsening situation faced by students and seeking accountability from the government.

In the letter, Dipke asked the Centre to grant compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of students who died by suicide amid controversies linked to examinations. He said that 11 students died by suicide in recent weeks.

"I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students," Dipke said in the letter.

He also pressed for the dismissal of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying accountability must be fixed.

"The Cockroach Janta Party has been demanding the resignation of the education minister for the past month and has been protesting across the country for our demands. All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives," he said.