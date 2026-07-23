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CJP protest LIVE: CJP claims police parked ‘damaged car’ outside Jantar Mantar; 16 metro stations shut again

By Arya Mishra
Jul 23, 2026 07:41 am IST

CJP protest LIVE: While the protest site had remained largely peaceful on Wednesday, tensions escalated on the Sansad Marg stretch, with clashes breaking out between protesters and police.

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CJP protest LIVE: While the protest site had remained largely peaceful on Wednesday, tensions escalated on the Sansad Marg stretch(HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)

CJP protest LIVE: Tight security measures continued at the Jantar Mantar with a contingent of police deployed at the site, a day after tensions escalated again amid the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). 16 metro stations were closed from 7.30 am till further instructions, DMRC said on Thursday. These include Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Supreme Court metro stations. The DMRC a day earlier too shut 16 metro stations. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 23, 2026 07:41 am IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Heavy police deployment continues at Jantar Mantar

    CJP protest LIVE: Heavy security has been deployed at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is continuing its protest, PTI news agency reported.

    A contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

  • Jul 23, 2026 07:34 am IST

    CJP protest LIVE: ‘Spoke to Wangchuk several time, conclusion was that protest should remain peaceful,’ says Saurav Das

    CJP protest LIVE: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he spoke to activist Sonam Wangchuk several times on Wednesday.

    “The conclusion was that this peaceful protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner…” Das said. He added, “In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling regime infiltrate and derail the entire protest, then ultimately, those protesting peacefully are blamed, and this should not happen.”

  • Jul 23, 2026 07:27 am IST

    CJP protest LIVE: DMRC says 16 metro stations closed till further instructions

    CJP protest LIVE: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday said 16 metro stations will be closed from 7.30 am till further instructions. These include:

    1. Lok Kalyan Marg

    2. Rajiv Chowk

    3. Patel Chowk

    4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

    5. Barakhambha Road

    6. Supreme Court

    7. Seva Teerth

    8. Janpath

    9. Mandi House

    10. Central Secretariat

    11. ITO

    12. Delhi Gate

    13. Indraprastha

    14. Khan Market

    15. Jor Bagh

    16. Shivaji Stadium

    However, DMRC said interchange facility would remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

  • Jul 23, 2026 07:17 am IST

    CJP protest LIVE: JP Nadda ‘should be ashamed,’ says CJP spokesperson

    CJP protest LIVE: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, referring to union minister JP Nadda's press conference Thursday, said “should be ashamed”.

    "People have been sitting here for over 30 days...," Das said. "He is the one doing the politics... Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable... Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to," Das said.

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