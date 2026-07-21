CJP protest LIVE: Dipke apologises to injured students, says ‘could’ve done better’ to protect them
CJP Protest LIVE: Police personnel on Monday used lathi-charge and tear gas shells, with the CJP alleging brutality and accusing the security personnel of “attacking” a truck which was carrying Dipke, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo, and actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj.
CJP Protest LIVE: A day after the Cockroach Janta Party's ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to Parliament, the outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and met with the students who were injured in the protest on Monday. In a post on X, Dipke said a girl “is in a critical condition after being injured during the brutal lathi-charge.” ...Read More
Police personnel on Monday used lathi-charge and tear gas shells, with the CJP alleging brutality and accusing the security personnel of “attacking” a truck which was carrying Dipke, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo, and actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj. Around 50,000 protesters had taken to the streets on Monday to demand the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest march, which began in a peaceful manner with protesters carrying flowers for police personnel, saw the main protest stage being dismantled by the cops by late afternoon and protesters being cleared from Jantar Mantar. As the crowd at the protest site swelled, students began climbing the iron barricades to cross over and continue their peaceful march. Security forces then reacted with lathi-charge, which continued throughout the day. Several protesters were injured during the march, with some seen severely bleeding from their heads.
The Delhi Police, meanwhile, accused protesters of displaying “unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour” during the march and accused them of attacking security personnel, damaging government vehicles and public property. Cops said more than 118 police personnel were injured on Monday, claiming that the protesters had refused to disperse and “and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.”
CJP members meet JP Nadda
Amid the protest march on Monday, CJP said the government had contacted the outfit for dialogue, following which its spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met union minister JP Nadda.
Nadda, during the meeting, assured the CJP that the government p will hold internal discussions on their demands. "The only assurance we got is that he will talk to the leadership and share the conclusions," Ranka told PTI news agency. The CJP spokespersons met Nadda twice in two hours at the minister's residence and submitted a memorandum citing their demands, including Pradhan's resignation.
However, Ranka told HT late on Monday that “the meeting turned out to be useless”, adding that the CJP had received no response from the government thereafter. “Next time, we will not talk to them till they come to the protest site. If they do not value our time, we also don't value theirs,” Ranka said.
Security remains, protesters return to Jantar Mantar
Late on Monday, the security remained tight as 40-50 security personnel were still seen standing on the footpaths around the C-Hexagon, especially near the Kartavya Path starting point that was found completely barricaded.
Further on the Ashoka Road and Raisina Road, security personnel’s presence was seen around the Press Club of India, outside the Central Secretariat Metro station, and on the footpaths outside the Rail Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan. The roads leading to the Parliament were all barricaded. Anti-riot vehicles, police buses and other four-wheelers and two-wheelers were found stationed on roads.
Meanwhile, protesters returned to the stage which was dismantled by Delhi police, with CJP's Ranka saying they would stay there till their demands were met.
Wangchuk's health remains stable
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk remained at the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, with doctors saying his condition was stable. According to the health bulletin released on Monday, his vital parameters are within a stable range, while the blood parameters are on the lower side.
A multidisciplinary team of specialists from the hospital and AIIMS New Delhi is closely monitoring his health, the bulletin said. Doctors said continued clinical observation is necessary to support his recovery from mild to moderate dehydration and to detect any potential complications at an early stage. The activist had on Monday appealed for a discharge from the hospital to join the protest march, and claimed he was being kept in an “illegal detention”.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 21, 2026 09:15 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Security stepped up in Delhi, multi-layered barricades installed
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Security arrangements have been intensified in New Delhi, Central, North, South, South West and South East districts, besides other vulnerable areas, PTI news agency cited a police source as saying.
Multi-layered barricades have been erected at strategic points, while vehicle checking has been increased and patrolling stepped up, the source told PTI. Additional personnel have also been deployed around key government buildings, major intersections and protest-prone areas, the source said.
- Jul 21, 2026 08:53 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Dipke says ‘could’ve done better' to protect supporters, apologises to injured students
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday apologised to supporters of the movement, saying he “could have done better” to protect them.
“I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police,” he said in a post on X.
He further criticised the union government, and urged the injured to message him personally. “To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students. If you were injured and see this, please DM me. I want to speak to you personally and apologise. We will keep fighting for all of you,” he added.
- Jul 21, 2026 08:38 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Human Rights Watch urges govt to probe allegations of crackdown, direct authorities to exercise restraint
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director of the Human Rights Watch has urged the union government to “promptly investigation allegations that security forces used truncheons and tear gas to disperse tens of thousands of students protesting in Delhi.”
“The authorities should order police to exercise restraint, restore mobile internet connectivity, near protests, and ensure people can protest peacefully,” Ganguly said.
- Jul 21, 2026 08:28 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Vir Das says ‘issue isn’t political anymore, it's about youth’
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Stand-up comedian Vir Das on Tuesday spoke about what he called the “sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later.”
“The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support. I get that ‘you’re not political’ which is subtext for ‘I’m really comfortable’. I always look at those statements and think, do you buddy. But today humbly, I’d submit to you that this issue isn’t political or partisan anymore. It’s just about the youth now,” Das said in a post on X.
- Jul 21, 2026 08:24 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka reach Jantar Mantar, slogans and speeches resume
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka reached the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. After a slow morning, which also saw rainfall, slogans and speeches resumed at the site.
- Jul 21, 2026 08:22 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar day after protest march
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Security was heightened at the Jantar Mantar a day after the protest march. Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were seen stationed at the site, and barricades installed, according to PTI news agency visuals.
- Jul 21, 2026 08:20 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Security remains tight at Safdarjung Hospital
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Security remains tight at the Safdarjung Hospital where activist Sonam Wangchuk is admitted, visuals from PTI news agency showed.
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Safdarjung Hospital to file Sonam Wangchuk's pathological reports and health bulletins and said it would take a call on Tuesday on the plea by the activist's wife Gitanjali Angmo to shift him to a private facility.
- Jul 21, 2026 08:14 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Delhi Police register FIR over violence, vandalism of vehicles on Monday
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals. The complaint has been filed at Connaught Place over the violence and vandalism of vehicles on Monday, the police said.
- Jul 21, 2026 08:04 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Dipke, hundreds of protesters returned to Jantar Mantar after stage dismantled
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party convener Abhijeet Dipke, spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das along with hundreds of protesters on Monday evening returned to the stage that was dismantled by the Delhi police.
The electricity connection to the protest site was also cut off, according to CJP. CJP spokesperson Ranka said they would continue the sit-in protest and would not move till union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
- Jul 21, 2026 07:56 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: CJP spokesperson says medical aid kit, brooms required at Jantar Mantar
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: In a post on X late on Monday evening, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said two to three portable mics, medical kits, a portable torch and brooms were required at Jantar Mantar. The torch, the CJP said, was owing to no light on the ground.
- Jul 21, 2026 07:52 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives ‘Suspension of Business’ notice in Rajya Sabha, demands discussion on NEET paper leak, police action on protesters
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a ‘Suspension of Business’ notice to the Rajya Sabha. Singh has demanded a discussion on the NEET-UG question paper leak, the alleged failure of the public examination system, police action against protesters, and the health of Sonam Wangchuk, ANI news agency reported.
- Jul 21, 2026 07:49 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: YouTuber Elvish Yadav criticises students being ‘subjected to violence’
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: YouTuber Elvish Yadav in a post on X said the protesting students' concerns “deserve to be heard”, adding that appropriate action should be taken on the same.
“I’m neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong. The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence,” he said.
- Jul 21, 2026 07:44 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Security remains tight near Sansad Marg
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: The security remained tight near the Sansad Marg, with security personnel present and barricades installed at certain points, visuals by PTI news agency showed.
- Jul 21, 2026 07:40 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: CJP claims truck with Dipke, Gitanjali Angmo, actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj ‘attacked’ during protest march
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: The CJP in a post on X claimed a truck carrying founder Abhijeet Dipke, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo and actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj was “attacked” during the protest on Monday.
“They dragged one protester who was helping to navigate and chased him to beat him up. The Police thought we will get scared - but they are wrong! Ladenge jeetenge!” the CJP said.
- Jul 21, 2026 07:37 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Delhi Police Commissioner visits injured police personnel in hospital
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the hospital and met with the injured police personnel there. Delhi Police had on Monday said more than 118 police personnel from Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner rank officers deployed on duty, sustained injuries during the protest.
“We were on duty at Janpath, in front of the Claridges Hotel. A large number of protesters had gathered there. Suddenly, stones started raining down from both sides. The police tried to reason with the protesters, but they refused to listen,” an injured official alleged, while speaking to ANI news agency.
- Jul 21, 2026 07:35 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: ‘Peaceful protest fundamental right,’ says Rahul Gandhi
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that peaceful protests are an inviolable and fundamental right.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Peaceful protest is an inviolable and fundamental right. The Constitution is your master".
- Jul 21, 2026 07:34 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: ‘They were asking for dialogue,’ says RJD's Manoj Jha; criticises govt
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday criticised the government a day after the march to Parliament led to injuries to protesters.
“When was the last time you saw something like this? I certainly don't recall...Were the children asking for the moon and stars? They were asking for dialogue. You are steeped in arrogance. You are dismantling political parties across the country and calling it 'Chanakya Niti' (Chanakya's strategy)...” Jha told ANI news agency.
- Jul 21, 2026 07:18 am IST
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: CJP's Dipke visits injured protesters, says one is ‘critical’
CJP Protest Jantar Mantar LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said after visiting injured protestors at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital that one girl is critically injured after Monday's lathi charge.
"A girl is in critical condition at RML after being injured during the brutal lathi-charge," he wrote on X. "Why did the govt unleash such brutal force against the youth?" he questioned.