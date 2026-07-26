Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: ‘Cockroaches’ rejoice, normalcy expected as all Metro stations open from today
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Pralhad Joshi, who currently heads the consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and new and renewable energy ministries, had been given additional charge of the education ministry.
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Normalcy is expected to return to Delhi on Sunday, a day after Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). With the movement announcing that all its demands have been met, it has also withdrawn its call for nationwide agitation. Public transport is also set to resume normal operations after days of disruptions. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said all stations across the network are now open for passenger services, with both entry and exit gates operational....Read More
The reopening of Metro stations comes after several stations in central Delhi remained shut and internet restrictions were imposed during the peak of the protests, which culminated in celebrations at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after news of Pradhan's resignation reached demonstrators.
Later in the evening, Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Pralhad Joshi, who currently heads the consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and new and renewable energy ministries, had been given additional charge of the education ministry.
Celebrations erupt after resignation
With signal jammers deployed across parts of central Delhi, news of Pradhan's resignation filtered slowly into the protest site on Saturday afternoon. But once the announcement was confirmed, celebrations broke out almost immediately.
After a CJP delegation met Union ministers following the resignation, the movement's founder, 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, described the development as a landmark victory.
"This is a big win. It shows that the country is run as per the Constitution. This is just the beginning... I would like to thank Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Thanks for calling us cockroaches. If he hadn’t said this, I wouldn’t have come to India and this movement wouldn’t have started," Dipke said.
Later, in a brief post on X, he wrote: "Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while."
Music, dancing and emotional scenes
Although the CJP officially announced the end of its protest and some demonstrators began leaving the venue, many others continued arriving to celebrate what they called a hard-earned victory.
Patriotic and popular Hindi songs, including Chak De! India and Rang De Basanti, echoed through loudspeakers as protesters danced, embraced one another and chanted slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".
The celebrations spread beyond Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place, Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Marg, where groups of supporters gathered through the evening.
Protest that lasted 36 days
Saturday marked the 36th day of the agitation, which witnessed several dramatic developments over the past month.
The movement saw activist Sonam Wangchuk and at least three students undertake hunger strikes. Wangchuk was later forcibly removed by authorities, while protesters clashed with police during the July 20 march, when lathi-charge and tear gas were used.
More than 100 protesters and over 100 police personnel were injured during the violence. Authorities also suspended internet services in parts of central Delhi and closed several Metro stations amid heightened security.
Pradhan's resignation came after intense activity within the government and multiple rounds of engagement with protest leaders, bringing the month-long agitation to an end and paving the way for normalcy to gradually return across the city.
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- 26 Jul 2026, 08:01:15 AM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Amit Shah praises Pradhan's tenure after resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah praised Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure as education minister following his resignation, saying he had introduced several key reforms in the education sector.
Shah said Pradhan had played a significant role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), expanding PM SHRI Schools, promoting digital education, strengthening skill development, encouraging industry-academia collaboration, and introducing examinations in regional languages.
He added that Pradhan's efforts to make the examination system more inclusive and student-centric were "noteworthy", and said his tenure reflected his commitment to the goal of making India a developed nation.
- 26 Jul 2026, 07:59:26 AM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: ‘Country, youth above any position,’ says Amit Shah on resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah said the BJP considers the country, its youth and students more important than any position.
In a post on X, Shah wrote, "For BJP workers, the country, our youth, and students are far more important than any position. Today, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from his post exemplifies this very principle."
He added, "The Modi government respects the sentiments of the country's youth and is committed to implementing the necessary reforms against paper leaks. The decisions taken by Modi ji to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable. I am fully confident that these steps will ensure complete justice for the students who succeeded in the NEET examination."
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- 26 Jul 2026, 07:49:38 AM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Resignation first step towards reform, says TS Singh Deo
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Reacting to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Congress leader TS Singh Deo said Pradhan had "become a symbol of systemic mismanagement in the NEET exam."
"There was no expression of condolence from the government, no talk of improving the system, no talk of taking action against the NTA members, no talk of dissolving the NTA even after the death of students... The Chief Justice gave rise to deep anger among the youth by using the word cockroach... The rot that has crept into our entire system, something was needed to fix it... Dharmendra Pradhan's removal is a powerful first step towards reforming the entire system," he said, reported ANI.
- 26 Jul 2026, 07:45:20 AM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Minister's resignation 'a slap in the face' for PM Modi, says MDMK chief
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Reacting to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, MDMK chief Vaiko said the development was "a slap in the face for Narendra Modi," reported PTI.
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- 26 Jul 2026, 07:42:47 AM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Clearance work underway at Jantar Mantar | Watch
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: Clearance work is underway at Jantar Mantar after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its 36-day-long agitation.
- 26 Jul 2026, 07:33:52 AM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: All Delhi Metro stations open for passenger services
Dharmendra Pradhan news LIVE: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said all Metro stations across its network are now open for passenger services, with both entry and exit gates operational.
Several stations in central Delhi had remained shut and services were affected over the past few days due to heightened security amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests. With Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and the protest being called off, Metro services have returned to normal.
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