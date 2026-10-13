Watch | CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach through locked Jantar Mantar, detained

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das and its national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping the locked gates, a day after the site lots its designated protest venue status.

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, CJP spokespersons, were arrested on Tuesday after entering the locked and de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site (X/@AshutoshRanka)

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Ranka shared a video on his X handle, showing him and Saurav Das climbing the locked gates of Jantar Mantar and entering the venue before police personnel present there intervened and took hold of them.

Das and Ranka had come with at least 10 more people and some of them managed to enter Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag. They all have been detained, a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The video showed Ranka and others shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ chants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video showed Ranka and others shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ chants. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained at Jantar Mantar? They were detained after climbing over the locked gates and entering Jantar Mantar, which had lost its designated protest-site status the day before. What protest were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka trying to hold at Jantar Mantar? CJP was seeking to protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Why had CJP asked Delhi Police for a new protest date? Police had denied permission for CJP’s proposed October 10 protest. The party gave police 24 hours to provide a date and time for a demonstration at a designated protest site.

This is a breaking story.