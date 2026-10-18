CJP to 'restrategise after Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's release': Abhijeet Dipke on anti-CEC stir

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke stated on Sunday that the outfit will 'gather, restrategise, and determine its next steps' amid protests in Delhi against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, with Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka during a press conference. (File Photo (Vipin Kumar/HT))

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Dipke noted that once CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were previously remanded to judicial custody, return, they will formally decide how to move forward, according to news agency ANI.

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Follow live updates on Delhi protests here.

Deep Dive Why is the Cockroach Janta Party protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The protests concern alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Protesters have also demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. What did Abhijeet Dipke say CJP would do after Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka return? Dipke said CJP would gather, restrategise and decide how to move forward once the two members returned. He said the group would not be intimidated or back down. What happened to CJP members after the Delhi Tiranga march? Delhi Police lodged at least three FIRs over the march. Abhijeet Dipke was released on conditional bail, while Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remained in judicial custody at the time of the reports.

The CJP founder said, "Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, restrategise, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us."

"However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down. This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today," Dipke said.

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Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained on his way to Delhi's Connaught Place and subsequently arrested.

The CJP founder had issued a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march call for Friday, October 16 at 5 pm. He was served a Delhi Police notice asking not to join the march just hours before.

However, Dipke departed for Connaught Place on Friday evening and was detained shortly after.

Also Read | ‘I'm alone, how is this a violation': Dipke asks Delhi Police before detention on way to Connaught Place

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka in custody

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CJP spokespersons Das and Ranka continue to remain in custody.

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) had sent them to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday, a day after they breached the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site.

"Now just waiting for my brothers to be free..." Dipke said in an X post on Saturday.

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Also Read | Delhi Police lodge 3 FIRs over CJP's Tiranga march; Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora released

Why are there protests in Delhi?

These developments come against the backdrop of widespread demonstrations against the CEC regarding alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.

The protests come amid continued demonstrations by Opposition leaders against the SIR of electoral rolls.

(with inputs from ANI)