Clarified if Centre is ready to make changes in farm laws, it doesn't mean there is a problem with them: Tomar
As the opposition parties continued to target Centre over the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that if the government wanted to make any changes in these laws, it didn't mean that there was any problem with them.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Tomar said "I made it clear that if Govt is ready to make amendments, it doesn't mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed."
(More details will be added soon.)
