‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha
The three central farm laws were once again the topic of discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, as Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma held the Centre responsible for the ‘situation that has arisen.’ Sharma also expressed sympathies for Delhi Police personnel, who sustained injuries after the farmers’ tractor parade turned violent on January 26.
Also Read | New wall-like structure at Tikri, police reposition nails at Ghazipur
“Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. The government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests,” news agency ANI quoted Sharma as saying in the Upper House.
“We express sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated,” Sharma said.
According to Delhi Police, more than 500 of its personnel were injured in the violent clashes with a section of farmers, who diverted from the route agreed between the police and farmers’ leaders, and entered the Capital for their march on Republic Day. One protesting farmer also lost his life in the January 26 clashes. His family members and eyewitnesses alleged he was shot dead by the police, who, in turn, claim that he died as his tractor turned turtle, and have released CCTV footage backing their claim.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress’ general secretary, had visited family members of Navreet Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Thursday.
Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet of farmer who died during R-Day violence
The three laws were passed in September last year amid chaotic scenes in Parliament, especially in the Rajya Sabha. Protests against the laws began in Punjab and shifted to Delhi in November. Eleven rounds of talks have taken place between the Union government and farmers’ unions and have been inconclusive. On Saturday, farmers will stage a pan-India road blockade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clarified if Govt is ready to make changes in farm laws, doesn't mean.. : Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border
- It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDE develop standard for Nuclear, Biological & chemical war protective clothing
- India became the 4th country to have a national standard for Nuclear Biological and Chemical (NBC) permeable protective clothing, said DRDE officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: India may seek help from Canada in Greta toolkit probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
97% healthcare workers satisfied with Covid vaccination process: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another suit seeks transfer of Idgah Masjid land to Mathura’s Krishna temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s 7-day average of daily Covid-19 tally falls below 13,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB makes two more arrests in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury rises in Kashmir after fresh snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India adds 12,408 Covid-19 cases, active cases fall below 152,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused used UAE consulate seal to forge papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India farm protests: All you need to know about US’ stance on agitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox