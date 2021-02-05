IND USA
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha

Anand Sharma also held the central government responsible for the ‘situation that has arisen’ as the farmers’ protests entered day 72.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:47 PM IST

The three central farm laws were once again the topic of discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, as Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma held the Centre responsible for the ‘situation that has arisen.’ Sharma also expressed sympathies for Delhi Police personnel, who sustained injuries after the farmers’ tractor parade turned violent on January 26.

Also Read | New wall-like structure at Tikri, police reposition nails at Ghazipur﻿

“Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. The government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests,” news agency ANI quoted Sharma as saying in the Upper House.

“We express sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated,” Sharma said.


According to Delhi Police, more than 500 of its personnel were injured in the violent clashes with a section of farmers, who diverted from the route agreed between the police and farmers’ leaders, and entered the Capital for their march on Republic Day. One protesting farmer also lost his life in the January 26 clashes. His family members and eyewitnesses alleged he was shot dead by the police, who, in turn, claim that he died as his tractor turned turtle, and have released CCTV footage backing their claim.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress’ general secretary, had visited family members of Navreet Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Thursday.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet of farmer who died during R-Day violence

The three laws were passed in September last year amid chaotic scenes in Parliament, especially in the Rajya Sabha. Protests against the laws began in Punjab and shifted to Delhi in November. Eleven rounds of talks have taken place between the Union government and farmers’ unions and have been inconclusive. On Saturday, farmers will stage a pan-India road blockade.

india news

Clarified if Govt is ready to make changes in farm laws, doesn't mean.. : Tomar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:45 PM IST
(More details will be added soon.).
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Anand Sharma also held the central government responsible for the ‘situation that has arisen’ as the farmers’ protests entered day 72.
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
india news

Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border

By Dinesh Bothra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
Faruqui was arrested on Jan 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant.(Twitter/@munawar0018)
Faruqui was arrested on Jan 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant.(Twitter/@munawar0018)
india news

Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Faruqui had alleged in his petition that the police did not follow the procedure for arrest as laid down by the top court in its 2014 decision in Arnesh Kumar vs the State of Bihar.
NBC suits are meant to protect in a hostile environment with chemical/biological agents and against radioactive fallout dust(Handout)
NBC suits are meant to protect in a hostile environment with chemical/biological agents and against radioactive fallout dust(Handout)
india news

DRDE develop standard for Nuclear, Biological & chemical war protective clothing

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • India became the 4th country to have a national standard for Nuclear Biological and Chemical (NBC) permeable protective clothing, said DRDE officials.
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical firm to seek an emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country, after it secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.
Demonstrators at the Tikri border site of a farmers’ protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Amal KS/HT photo)
Demonstrators at the Tikri border site of a farmers’ protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Amal KS/HT photo)
india news

Farmers' protest: India may seek help from Canada in Greta toolkit probe

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The toolkit is linked to the Vancouver-based organisation Poetic Justice Foundation. HT reached out to PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal, who agreed to an interview but then said he will issue a statement instead
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
india news

97% healthcare workers satisfied with Covid vaccination process: Govt survey

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:19 AM IST
After the vaccination drive was launched on January 16, the government started seeking feedback about it on the Co-WIN app from those vaccinated
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Another suit seeks transfer of Idgah Masjid land to Mathura’s Krishna temple

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The fresh case has been filed months after a local court in September dismissed another suit filed on behalf of child deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman seeking removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid near the complex
Commuters walk on a crowded railway platform as authorities permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains, after a gap of about 320 days owing to the coronavirus pandemic, in Thane, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(PTI)
Commuters walk on a crowded railway platform as authorities permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains, after a gap of about 320 days owing to the coronavirus pandemic, in Thane, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(PTI)
india news

India’s 7-day average of daily Covid-19 tally falls below 13,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:04 AM IST
On Thursday, 12,899 new Covid-19 cases and 107 related deaths were recorded which pushed the overall tally to nearly 10.8 million. The active cases further dropped below the 156,000 mark while more than 10.48 million people have recovered till now.
Mumbai: Karan Sajnani, a British national who has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, at Ballard Estate in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_14_2021_000089A)(PTI)
Mumbai: Karan Sajnani, a British national who has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, at Ballard Estate in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_14_2021_000089A)(PTI)
india news

NCB makes two more arrests in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:55 AM IST
"Celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani accused in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput, have been arrested," said NCB.
People enjoy on a snow laden hilltop after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (File photo)
People enjoy on a snow laden hilltop after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (File photo)
india news

Mercury rises in Kashmir after fresh snowfall

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:53 AM IST
The fresh snowfall in Kashmir on Thursday has led to an improvement in the weather conditions; the ski resort town of Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as it recorded a minimum temperature of -6.7 °C
The health ministry's dashboard showed that 4,959,445 people have been vaccinated since January 16. (REUTERS)
The health ministry's dashboard showed that 4,959,445 people have been vaccinated since January 16. (REUTERS)
india news

India adds 12,408 Covid-19 cases, active cases fall below 152,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST
There have been more than 10.4 million recoveries after 15,853 patients of the coronavirus disease were discharged or cured between Thursday and Friday morning, the health ministry's data showed.
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (middle) after they were arrested by the NIA in on July 11, 2020. (File photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (middle) after they were arrested by the NIA in on July 11, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused used UAE consulate seal to forge papers

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:45 AM IST
NIA charge sheet says PS Sarith Kumar and Swapna Suresh used the letter pad and seal of the UAE consulate general to forget authorisation documents for smuggling through diplomatic cargo
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
india news

India farm protests: All you need to know about US’ stance on agitation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:14 AM IST
US called for peaceful protests and unhindered access to information, including the internet, hallmarks of a “thriving democracy” even as it backed farm reforms in India
