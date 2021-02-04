IND USA
delhi news

New wall-like structure at Tikri, police reposition nails at Ghazipur

On Thursday, a new wall-like structure came up at the Tikri border protest site, where hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws for over two months
By Anvit Srivastava, Fareeha Iftikhar & Karn Pratap, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:25 PM IST

On Thursday, a new wall-like structure came up at the Tikri border protest site, where hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws for over two months. This structure was in addition to the existing multi-layered barricading, iron nails and barbed wires that have been installed by the police over the last one week in the area.

While the police called it a “second layer of protection” to prevent the entry of farmers in the national capital, the protesters termed it as another attempt to “crush their movement”.

The border that connects the Capital with Haryana already has multiple layers of concrete and metal barriers along with barbed wires to stop protesters from climbing up the barricades as well as nets to protect security personnel from stone-pelting.

On Thursday, labourers were seen fixing wooden planks together on jersey barriers to construct a wall-like barrier. Police have also tied nets across the streets where the security personnel are stationed. The nets have been tied under the elevated Metro line covering both sides of the road.

A police officer, who wished not to be named, said the metal barricades put together, between which concrete was filled, is one barrier and this will act as a second layer of protection. Joint commissioner of police (western range) Shalini Singh said that Delhi Police was committed to the safety and security of all people. “Accordingly, measures are being taken and the situation at the border is being continuously monitored,” she said.

Preet Pal Singh, a farmer from Punjab, said the government may build hundreds of walls but that will only stop them from entering Delhi, bot withdraw their demands. “They cannot deviate us from our demand. We are here for our rights and for our lives. This government will have to understand that this will not help them get the matter resolved,” he said.

Earlier in the day, police repositioned the nails that were hammered into the roads at the Ghazipur border protest site to keep farmers from entering Delhi. Explaining the reason behind the relocation of nails, DCP (east) Deepak Yadav said, “The nails were fixed initially at a spot where people wouldn’t venture earlier. But now that some people are moving around that point, we fear that the nails could become a hazard for them. So, just to ensure their safety, we are removing them and fixing them elsewhere.”

At the Singhu border, security remained tight with multi-layered barricading and heavy police deployment on the Delhi side. Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended in and around the protest site for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday.

The crowd at the protest site remained thin throughout the day. “It’s been 72 days since we (farmers) have been fighting against the three agri laws near the Delhi borders, leaving behind our homes, family and farming. But the government is not ready to fulfill our demands and hence our agitation will continue. We have been shuttling between our homes and the protest sites. It’s an eight-day rotation policy, meaning one person gets to stay for eight days at the protest site and spend the next eight day at their home,” said Gurcharan Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Bathinda.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also announced “One village, one tractor, 15 people and eight days policy” at the Ghazipur border on Thursday. “We need to make sure we have enough people here all the time. We need to prepare for the long haul. At least one tractor with 15 people should be here at the protest site from every village. They will stay here for eight days and then other people from their village will replace them,” he said.

Several farmers were seen discussing the ongoing controversy after American singer Rihanna and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Sandeep Singh, a farmer from Meerut, said, “It’s embarrassing for the government that people from distant lands are supporting us while it (government) is not ready to listen to our demands. The government is treating us like terrorists by installing barricades and nails and expecting that none will react to this injustice.”

On Thursday, local businessmen and factory owners held a meeting with farm leaders at the Singhu border and requested that they should give them space on either of the two carriageways for movement of heavy vehicles. “We will discuss the issues raised by local businessmen in our next meeting. Our agitation is not meant to create problems for the public or destroy businesses. We will certainly address their demands and do whatever is possible,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Doaba (BKU-Doaba) president Manjeet Rai.

