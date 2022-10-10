Home / India News / Clash in Chhattisgarh village over alleged conversion, cops file 2 FIRs

Clash in Chhattisgarh village over alleged conversion, cops file 2 FIRs

Published on Oct 10, 2022 09:31 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Police said they have registered 2 FIRs on cross-complaints filed by the two groups who clashed on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh Police said they have registered cross-cases against both sides, who accused each other of disturbing peace in the village (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chhattisgarh Police said they have registered cross-cases against both sides, who accused each other of disturbing peace in the village (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Members of two communities clashed in a village in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh over alleged religious conversion at a prayer meet on Sunday, officials said.

Police said two cross-cases have been registered that name 23 people on both sides.

Arujni police station house officer Gagan Bajpayee said the clash broke out in Devpur village on Sunday. “A member of one community was alleging that people from outside were coming to attend the ‘changai sabha’ (healing meeting) being held by some locals of the Christian community,” Bajpayee said.

Some people were injured in a scuffle that broke out between the two sides.

“The situation is under control now. We are investigating the case and arrests will follow soon,” the SHO said.

“The first FIR was registered on the complaint of one Pekhan Ram Nishad and… the second, on the complaint of one Rajendra Kumar Nishad. Both complainants are from an extended family but Rajendra now believes in Christianity,” said the SHO.

Representatives of the Christian community have expressed concern over an increase in attacks.

“Chhattisgarh is in the grip of sponsored persecution against the Christian community. The plain understanding is that persecution of minorities will result in the coagulation of Hindutva votes. Every Sunday when the Christians are praying, four-five churches are attacked in Chhattisgarh,” said Arun Pannalal, president of the Christian Community Forum of Chhattisgarh.

“In Sunday’s attack in Devpur, the Christian community members were beaten with sticks by armed villagers and not were allowed to enter the village. Many suffered injuries… Police have registered an FIR against the pastor for disturbing communal harmony,” Pannalal alleged.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

