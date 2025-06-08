Class 10 student dies of electrocution, triggers political row in poll-bound Nilambur

A teenager died of electrocution from an illegal wild boar trap at Vazhikadavu here, triggering widespread protests and a political row in bypoll-bound Nilambur. The opposition UDF alleged the boy's death was a "government-sponsored murder," blaming administrative inaction against such illegal traps.(Representational image)

Jithu, a Class 10 student, and three of his friends came into contact with a live wire from an electric fence set up illegally on private land to trap wild boars on Saturday, police said.

Though locals rushed them to hospital, Jithu was declared brought dead. Two others were critically injured. The death of the boy has intensified political tensions ahead of the crucial June 19 assembly bypoll in Nilambur.

The opposition UDF alleged the boy's death was a "government-sponsored murder," blaming administrative inaction against such illegal traps.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran denied the allegations on Sunday, calling it a "political conspiracy" ahead of the bypoll.

The death sparked protests on Saturday night by Congress and IUML workers, who blocked roads and marched to the local police station, clashing with police.

BJP workers also staged separate protests, accusing the government of negligence.

UDF candidate in Nilambur bypoll Aryadan Shoukath and LDF nominee M Swaraj visited the hospital last night where the teenager's body was kept. Addressing reporters here, Shoukath said the incident was a "state-sponsored murder".

He alleged that such illegal electric traps were laid with the knowledge of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and so the government could not evade from its responsibility.

Swaraj also demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident. Reacting to the incident, Minister Saseendran said there is a deliberate attempt to turn the sentiments of locals against the government and the forest department in the run-up to the bypoll.

He added that a comprehensive probe is underway. Terming the incident as "tragic and painful", the minister said a teenager has lost his life and the condition of two others is serious.

"The incident happened in a private property. But the owner says that he has not errectd any such illegal fencing there. Local people also said that there was no such fencing till last evening. KSEB officials confirmed that they were unaware about it," he explained.

The wildlife department has also not been using electric fencing for long. "So, we cannot rule out the possibility of a political conspiracy behind the incident. Direction has been given given to carry out a comprehensive probe," he said.

He wondered how a protest march was organised by the UDF in Malappuram over the incident much before the locals came to know about it last night. He said two people were taken into custody by the police in this regard and their interrogation is going on.

Meanwhile, police said a case has been registered into the incident under BNS 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).