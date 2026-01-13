Class 12 Rajasthan girl abducted, gang-raped in moving vehicle; hunt on for two accused

A class 12 student was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two men inside a moving car in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said on Monday, adding that the suspects are on the run and efforts are being made to nab them. The victim has also alleged the involvement of some other locals in the complaint. (AFP)

The incident occurred on January 6 in the Napasar area, but a case was registered only on January 11 following a complaint by the survivor’s family, police said.

According to the complaint, the 19-year-old student had left for school on the morning of January 6. Two accused intercepted her and abducted in a car and drove away. They allegedly drove around for several hours, threatening and raping the girl taking turns inside the moving vehicle, Gangashahar circle officer Himanshu Sharma said, quoting from the complaint.

Later, when the car entered a neighbouring village, local residents grew suspicious and stopped the vehicle. After forcing the girl out of the car, the accused fled the spot, Sharma, who is investigating the matter, said.

Villagers informed the girl’s family, who reached the spot and took her home, the officer said.

One of the accused has been identified as Hansarj Saraswa while the identity of the other accused remains unknown. Both are absconding.

“The victim has also alleged the involvement of some other locals in the complaint and we are investigating the matter from every aspect,” Sharma said.

Based on the complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 70(1) (gang rape), 140(3) (abduction) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Napasar police station. “A medical examination of the victim was conducted on Sunday and the investigation will proceed further once the medical report is received. As of now, no arrests have been made,” Sharma said.