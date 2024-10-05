Class 4 girl raped, murdered in West Bengal; BJP slams TMC government

A Class 4 girl was allegedly raped and murdered while returning home from tuition in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Her body was found on the bank of the River Ganges in Kripakhali village on Saturday morning. Junior doctors and others take out a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.(ANI )

Police said the girl went missing on Friday evening, leading to a case being registered by midnight. Following an initial investigation, the accused was arrested and the girl's body was recovered from the riverbank.

Baruipur Superintendent of Police Palash Dhali said that that they were alerted about the girl’s disappearance at 9 pm. The investigation began immediately, leading to the identification of a suspect, News18 reported.

An FIR was filed by midnight, resulting in the arrest of the accused and the subsequent recovery of the body. He added that while the police had taken all necessary steps, any grievances from the public would be addressed.

Meanwhile, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar expressed his shock over the tragic incident and criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on X (formerly Twitter) for the deteriorating law and order situation.

He also shared footage of large protests by local residents. “A Class IV student was brutally raped and murdered while returning from tuition in the Kripakhali area of Kultali Police Station. Villagers later found her body by the river. My question to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has failed to protect women, is: will there be no relief for the girls of Bengal even at the start of Devi Paksha? How many more Bengali girls will suffer this fate under your misrule?” Majumdar wrote in his post.

This incident emerged as Bengal and the entire nation are still grappling with the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Doctors continue to protest, demanding justice and stricter safety laws.