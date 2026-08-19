Boy makes female classmates drink water mixed with urine in MP; principal tells them to ‘eat chocolate’

A Class 5 student at a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna allegedly put urine in a water bottle and made two of his female classmates drink it. When the girls objected and reported the matter to the principal, they were allegedly told to eat a ₹10 chocolate to get rid of the unpleasant taste, an official said.

Following the incident, authorities ordered an inquiry and issued a notice to the principal. (PTI/Representational image)

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The incident took place on Monday at the primary school in the Aron development block of Guna district. Following the incident, authorities ordered an inquiry and issued a notice to the principal, news agency PTI reported.

‘If your mouth tastes bad, eat chocolate’: Principal told the girls

On Tuesday, the families of the two girls, along with local villagers, gathered at the school and protested. They raised slogans and demanded action against those responsible.

Guna district magistrate Kishore Kumar Kanyal said the principal told the girls to eat a chocolate if they felt a bad taste in their mouths.

“Two girls alleged that some students made them drink urine from water bottles, and when they complained to the principal, he allegedly behaved inhumanely and told them - 'If your mouth tastes bad, eat a ₹10 chocolate,” Kanyal was quoted as saying by PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Manjusha Khatri, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Aron, said the tehsildar and block education officer (BEO) were sent to the school after officials were informed about the incident. The principal was also served a notice. Probe ordered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manjusha Khatri, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Aron, said the tehsildar and block education officer (BEO) were sent to the school after officials were informed about the incident. The principal was also served a notice. Probe ordered {{/usCountry}}

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District magistrate Kanyal said officials have ordered an inquiry into the incident and have summoned the parents of the boy accused of the act.

“I have ordered an investigation. This entire mischief was committed by a student in the same class. His parents and the child are being summoned. A notice has been issued to the principal,” he said.

The BEO has been directed to complete the inquiry and submit a report within two days. Further action will be based on the findings, officials said. Authorities suspect that other male students may have been involved.

Family demands strict action

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On Tuesday, the families of the two girls and villagers reached the school, raised slogans and demanded strict action against the boys allegedly involved and the principal. They also locked the school campus.

Khatri said the situation became tense as the protest grew, after which administrative officials arrived in the village with a large police presence. They recorded detailed statements from the two girls, their families and the students accused in the incident.

With inputs from PTI