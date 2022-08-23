Class 8 Dalit girl thrashed over uniform by ex-village head. Now he’s on the run: Police

LUCKNOW: A former village headman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadoi district allegedly thrashed a class 8 Dalit girl, hurled casteist insults and sent her home because she was not wearing the school uniform, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect, Manoj Kumar Dubey, is now on the run after her family and parents of other students protested at the school and the police registered a criminal case at the district’s Chauri police station.

Police said Dubey was visiting the junior high school in Bhadoi’s Manikpur village when he spotted the girl who was not in her school uniform. When he asked her, the little girl shot back that she will wear the uniform when her father buys it for her.

Girija Shankar Yadav, in-charge Chauri police station said: “The girl’s reply enraged Dubey, who allegedly thrashed the girl, hurled casteist insults and pushed her out of the school”.

It is not clear why the former village head visited the school and interacted with the students.

Yadav said a criminal case was registered under multiple sections of the law including the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. He added efforts are being made to arrest the accused.