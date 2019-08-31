e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Close associate of former Kolkata mayor says he wants to quit BJP

Chatterjee, once a trusted aide of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, is yet to make any public annoucement on quitting the BJP.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Professor Baisakhi Banerjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party's working president J P Nadda in New Delhi, on Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019.
Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Professor Baisakhi Banerjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party's working president J P Nadda in New Delhi, on Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019. (PTI)
         

Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who joined the BJP earlier this month, has expressed desire to quit the saffron fold for being “regularly humiliated”, his close associate Baishakhi Banerjee claimed on Saturday.

Chatterjee, a four-time TMC MLA, had joined the BJP along with Banerjee in New Delhi on August 14.

“Since joining the BJP, we are being regularly humiliated and insulted without any reason. Sovan Chatterjee had taken a sabbatical from active politics. It was I who played a key role in bringing him back and made him join the BJP,” she told reporters here.

“If we are being humiliated, then we could have stayed back in TMC only. Therefore, we have expressed our desire to leave the party. If needed, we would send our resignation to the BJP leadership,” Banerjee added.

Chatterjee, once a trusted aide of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, is yet to make any public annoucement on quitting the BJP.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said he will look into the matter.

According to sources in the BJP, Sovan and Baisakhi had recently met BJP national general secretary and its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya, expressing their desire to quit the party.

The two are understood to have been miffed over recent developments related to two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy seeking to join the BJP, they said, adding, she had made an unsuccessful attempt to meet Ghosh at his residence earlier this week.

Roy had also visited the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on August 14, following assurance by a senior state party leader that she could switch over to the saffron fold, but was met with opposition from Sovan, the sources said.

The Bengal BJP chief has said he had no objection to Roy joining the party.

Sovan Chatterjee was asked to step down both as a minister in the TMC government and as Kolkata mayor by the chief minister in November last year, following troubles in his personal life.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 21:34 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss