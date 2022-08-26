HC directs police to ensure order at Vizhinjam port site

The Kerala high court on Friday directed the state police to maintain law and order at Vizhinjam international transhipment project area, 20 km south of state capital, and ensure protection to workers engaged at the construction site. Work at the country’s first mother transhipment project was disrupted for 11 days after protesters barged in the project site forcing the Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited and contracting firm Howe Engineering Projects to move the court.

After hearing both petitioners, justice Anu Sivaraman observed that no private person should take law into their hands and directed the police commissioner and concerned station house officer to maintain law and order.

Petitioners argued that the project was at a crucial stage and all clearances were secured from competent agencies and it was unfair to disrupt work citing ill-effects of climate change and other reasons. After laying a siege to the port site, protesters had allegedly breached barricades installed by police and entered the high-security zone.The petitioners alleged though hundreds of cops were present at the site, they remained mute spectators and allowed the protesters to enter the premises. The petitioners had sought protection of central agencies but the court directed the state police to do the same.

“The concerned Station House Officer and the Commissioner of Police shall take appropriate steps to ensure that law and order is maintained in the locality,” the order read. The court posted the petition for further hearing on August 29. “The protest will continue in a peaceful manner and a final decision will be taken after talking all parties. into consideration,” said a protester, who did not wish to be named.

Though the state government held talks with the Latin Catholic church, which is spearheading the stir, they failed to arrive at a consensus. One of the demands of protesters was to stop the ongoing work which the state government rejected.

Protesters alleged that due to large-scale construction and breakwater bays their livelihood was hit and the earlier promises on rehabilitation were not met by the government. Though the government allocated 10 acres for their rehabilitation, the fishermen refused to budge. On Tuesday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the assembly that the government was willing to take up all issues but rejected the demand to stall works.

Work for Vizhinjam port was started in 2015 and its first phase was expected to be commissioned in 2020, but the same was delayed due to Ockhi cyclone, pandemic and non-availability of rocks. The Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited had said the project will be completed by October 2023. Once it is fully operational the largest mother ship of the world can be anchored here easily, said port officials adding five mother ships can be berthed at a time at the port.

