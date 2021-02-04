Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India

India on Thursday said it was closely monitoring developments in Myanmar following the military coup that removed the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and was also taking up the issue as a member of the UN Security Council.

After accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in last year’s election, Myanmar’s military said on Monday it was assuming power for a year under a state of emergency. Suu Kyi's party swept the election while the military-backed party fared poorly.

Asked about the situation in Myanmar during a weekly news briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “India and Myanmar are neighbours with close cultural and people-to-people ties, bolstered by trade, economic, security and defence-related exchanges.

“We are therefore monitoring developments in that country closely. We are also engaged on the issue as a member of the UN Security Council.”

India, he said, has extended assistance to Myanmar in its fight against Covid-19 by providing medicines, test kits and vaccines. “We remain committed to continuing our humanitarian support for the people in Myanmar in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic,” he added.

The Myanmar military’s actions have undermined the country’s gradual return to democracy and sparked uncertainty about a fragile peace process to end a decades-old insurgency by more than 20 armed ethnic groups. The developments in Myanmar could also have implications for security in India’s northeastern states, as several militant groups from the region have bases in the neighbouring country.

Myanmar's junta blocked Facebook and WhatsApp in the name of ensuring stability on Thursday even as street protests were reported from some cities. Activists have been using Facebook to oppose the military coup and organise protests.

Suu Kyi has been charged with possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies, giving the military legal grounds to detain her for a fortnight.

Soon after the coup, India had expressed concern and said the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld.