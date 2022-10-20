Home / India News / Closely tracking Pulitzer Prize winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo’s case: United States

Closely tracking Pulitzer Prize winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo’s case: United States

india news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 10:10 AM IST

Mattoo, a Kashmiri journalist, claimed that immigration authorities in Delhi stopped her from travelling to New York to receive her award despite a valid passport and US visa

Sanna Irshad Mattoo. (Twitter)
Sanna Irshad Mattoo. (Twitter)
ByPrashant Jha

Washington: Expressing its commitment to press freedom, the United States (US) has said that it is closely tracking the case of Pulitzer Prize winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo — a Kashmiri journalist who claimed that immigration authorities in New Delhi stopped her from travelling to New York to receive her award despite a valid passport and US visa.

The case also resonated on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. US Congressman, Adam Schiff, who is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that he was “disturbed” to hear that Mattoo was barred from flying to accept the Pulitzer and that “efforts to harass and silence the media” must end.

Schiff is a senior figure in the Democratic Party and is viewed as a close confidant of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Responding to a question about Mattoo’s claim she was stopped from travelling to New York, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US was aware of the reports. “We are aware of the reports of Ms Mattoo being prevented from travelling to the US and are tracking these developments closely. We are committed to supporting press freedom. And as the Secretary has noted, a shared commitment to democratic values, including respect for the independence of the press, is a bedrock of the US-India relationship. But I don’t have any other specifics to offer, but we are tracking this closely,” Patel said at a regular departmental press briefing on Wednesday.

Patel’s reference was possibly to the secretary of state Antony Blinken’s remarks at a joint press appearance with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on September 27. Blinken then said, “We have to work together to show that our democracies can meet our people’s needs, and we must continue to hold ourselves – both of us, as well as our fellow democracies – to our core values, including respect for universal human rights like freedom of religion and belief and freedom of expression, which makes our democracies stronger.”

Asked if the US had raised the issue with the Indian foreign ministry, Patel said he was not aware of it and could not speak for any diplomatic engagement on the issue. “But when we have anything to update, certainly we’ll share it with this group,” he told reporters.

Schiff tweeted that he was “disturbed to hear Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo was barred from flying to accept a Pulitzer for her coverage of COVID-19’s toll in India”.

“Freedom of the press is a bedrock of any democracy. India should be no exception. Efforts to harass and silence the media must end.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out