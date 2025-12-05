Cloudflare down: Users unable to use multiple apps, Groww and Zerodha also hit

Cloudflare on Friday reported “internal service degradation,” triggering widespread connectivity disruptions across several major apps and platforms worldwide. Cloudflare down: Widespread app outages reported, Groww, Zerodha, downdetector among some affected on December 5 2025

According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, several major services – including Zerodha, Canva, Zoom, Shopify and the gaming platform Valorant — have been affected, with users reporting difficulty accessing these platforms during the Cloudflare downtime. Full list of websites impacted

Earlier, the outage has also knocked offline monitoring site Downdetector.

After users flagged widespread outages, Cloudflare said it had “implemented a fix” and was “monitoring the results,” while continuing to probe the cause of the disruption.

The company confirmed it was investigating problems affecting the Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs, noting earlier that customers using these services “may experience failed requests or see error messages.”

The trading platforms Zerodha and Groww said their services have now been restored.

Also Read | ‘Cloudflare down again?’: Internet asks as people struggle to access sites

“You can now trade normally,” said Zerodha. Acknowledged the disruption, it had earlier stated that “due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable,” and advised users to rely on the Kite WhatsApp backup “to manage your trades while we investigate.”

Groww said its services had now been restored, thanking users for their patience in a post on X. Earlier, the platform had said “technical issues due to a global outage at Cloudflare,” noting that the disruption was affecting multiple apps and services worldwide and that it was monitoring the situation closely.

The latest disruption comes just two weeks after Cloudflare experienced a major global outage that left users unable to access several platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI/ChatGPT, League of Legends, Spotify, Canva, Perplexity, Gemini, Grindr and Letterboxd.

What is Cloudflare?

It is among the largest networks powering the internet, supporting millions of websites globally, from major businesses to non-profits and individual bloggers. Essentially, it functions as a layer between a website’s host server and the end user.