Cloudflare down again: Full list of websites impacted by global outage

Cloudflare Down: Users worldwide reported disruptions to Cloudflare's services, resulting in issues with the functioning of several websites. Cloudflare faced a global outage.

Which sites are impacted by the Cloudflare outage?

According to reports, several sites have faced or are still facing disruptions due to the outage. They include:

Zerodha

Groww

Canva

Zoom

Shopify

Valorant

LinkedIn

Down Detector

Indian trading sites' tweet about outage

What did Groww post?

Soon after the outage, online investment platform Groww shared a tweet informing people of the disruptions.

“We are currently experiencing technical issues due to a global outage at Cloudflare. This is impacting multiple apps and services worldwide. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update you the moment services are restored. Thank you for your patience,” the platform wrote.

A little over ten minutes after the initial tweet, the platform informed, “Our services have been restored. Thank you for your patience.”

What did Zerodha share?

Zerodha also shared a tweet about the outage and later announced that the problem had been resolved.

In the first post, the trading platform posted, “Due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable. Please use the Kite WhatsApp backup to manage your trades while we investigate.”

Later, it shared, “Update: Cloudflare global outage resolved. Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused.” Zerodha Kite is an online trading platform and app.

What is Cloudflare?

It is one of the biggest networks operating on the internet. It provides services to millions of websites worldwide, not just for businesses but also for non-profits and bloggers. In simple words, it is a layer that sits between the host server of a website and the user.

Why did Cloudflare bring down so many websites?

Cloudflare provides services to some of the world's major brands. According to a Guardian report, the company generates nearly $500 million in a quarter from 300,000 customers operating in 125 countries.

It is one of the companies which is key to the operation of several sites on the internet. Hence, when Cloudflare faced an outage, it impacted several sites, even if those websites had no issues with their own servers.

What did Cloudflare say about the recent outage?

The cause of the outage remains unclear. The American internet infrastructure company, however, issued a statement saying it “implemented a fix” after global websites went down due to the disruption. The company also stated that it was investigating the matter.

This is not the first time:

Though brief, the tech giant faced an outage today in less than three week after facing the last one. In November, disruptions caused several sites, including ChatGPT and Spotify, to go down. The disruptions soon sparked speculation about a cyberattack.

Addressing the November 18 outage, CEO Matthew Prince clarified, “The issue was not caused, directly or indirectly, by a cyber attack or malicious activity of any kind.” He added that it was caused by a change that the company made to its database.