‘Cloudflare down again?’: Internet asks as people struggle to access sites

Users around the world on Friday reported significant disruptions on Cloudflare’s services, leading to a wave of confusion, annoyance and complaints on the social media platform X. The outage affected multiple widely used websites including ChatGPT and tracking portal Downdetector, leaving many people unable to access essential online tools. A global Cloudflare outage disrupted major websites and users shared complaints and memes online.(Pexels)

Several users shared that routine tasks were interrupted without warning, prompting a surge of online chatter as they attempted to determine the cause of the failure.

The incident marks the second major outage within a month. In November, Cloudflare experienced a disruption that temporarily affected a large number of online platforms ranging from Spotify to ChatGPT and even United States President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform.

Users react with complaints and memes

As the disruption spread, users flooded social media with frustration, reporting widespread service failures and expressing anger over the recurrence of outages. Many users posted screenshots highlighting their inability to reach websites that depend on Cloudflare’s systems. Others took a lighter approach by sharing memes that captured the collective exasperation, humour and uncertainty that often accompany sudden online service disruptions.

“Looks like Cloudflare is down and now you cannot even open ChatGPT or Claude. This is so rare. What is going on?” one user wrote.

Understanding Cloudflare and its role

Cloudflare plays a pivotal role in keeping the internet running smoothly. The company provides essential infrastructure that shields websites from cyberattacks and helps them remain online during unexpected surges in traffic. According to its official website, Cloudflare describes itself as “one of the world’s largest networks,” supporting “millions of internet properties”. Its website adds that “today, businesses, non profits, bloggers, and anyone with an Internet presence boast faster, more secure websites and apps thanks to Cloudflare”.

At its core, Cloudflare offers services that help websites manage heavy traffic, protect against malicious attacks and ensure faster loading speeds.