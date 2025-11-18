As X suffers global outage, users recall Elon Musk’s AWS jokes: ‘Karma is a good thing’
X is facing a global outage, with thousands reporting issues. Cloudflare confirmed a technical glitch, while users across platforms shared reactions and memes.
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is facing a major outage, leaving thousands of users across India and abroad unable to load the platform.
X down for thousands of users
According to outage tracker Downdetector, over 988 users in India reported issues by 5:03 pm IST, while more than 11,320 users worldwide flagged problems by 5:05 pm. The platform briefly came back online for some before going down again, with many users still reporting difficulties accessing timelines and posts.
Although X has not released an official statement yet, early indicators suggest the outage may be linked to a technical disruption at Cloudflare, a major web infrastructure provider. In its public status update, Cloudflare acknowledged the problem and said that it was working to understand the full impact and mitigate the issue.
(Also read: X, formerly Twitter, down for many users; posts not loading)
How did social media react to X outage?
As X struggled to load, some users ironically turned to X itself to check if the service had crashed.
One X user posted, “X went down for a minute just now. Even their host server on Cloudflare was down.”
Another wrote, “Looks like X is down because of Cloudflare issues. Downdetector also inaccessible.”
The outage also triggered a wave of humour and commentary across Reddit.
One user noted, “Twitter X is down in some locations? One month ago Elon Musk was having fun with AWS when it was down. Karma is a good thing, isn’t it?”
Another wondered, “What? Why is X (ex-Twitter) also down!”
Some users pointed out that newly introduced features also appeared offline. “Even the new chat functions Elon has been gassing up are disconnected,” one user wrote.