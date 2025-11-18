As X suffers global outage, users recall Elon Musk’s AWS jokes: ‘Karma is a good thing’

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is facing a major outage, leaving thousands of users across India and abroad unable to load the platform. Several users turned to other social media platforms to check if the service had crashed. (AFP)

X down for thousands of users

According to outage tracker Downdetector, over 988 users in India reported issues by 5:03 pm IST, while more than 11,320 users worldwide flagged problems by 5:05 pm. The platform briefly came back online for some before going down again, with many users still reporting difficulties accessing timelines and posts.

Although X has not released an official statement yet, early indicators suggest the outage may be linked to a technical disruption at Cloudflare, a major web infrastructure provider. In its public status update, Cloudflare acknowledged the problem and said that it was working to understand the full impact and mitigate the issue.

How did social media react to X outage?

As X struggled to load, some users ironically turned to X itself to check if the service had crashed.

One X user posted, “X went down for a minute just now. Even their host server on Cloudflare was down.”

Another wrote, “Looks like X is down because of Cloudflare issues. Downdetector also inaccessible.”

The outage also triggered a wave of humour and commentary across Reddit.

One user noted, “Twitter X is down in some locations? One month ago Elon Musk was having fun with AWS when it was down. Karma is a good thing, isn’t it?”

Another wondered, “What? Why is X (ex-Twitter) also down!”

Some users pointed out that newly introduced features also appeared offline. “Even the new chat functions Elon has been gassing up are disconnected,” one user wrote.