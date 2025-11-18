Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

As X suffers global outage, users recall Elon Musk’s AWS jokes: ‘Karma is a good thing’

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 06:17 pm IST

X is facing a global outage, with thousands reporting issues. Cloudflare confirmed a technical glitch, while users across platforms shared reactions and memes.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is facing a major outage, leaving thousands of users across India and abroad unable to load the platform.

Several users turned to other social media platforms to check if the service had crashed. (AFP)
Several users turned to other social media platforms to check if the service had crashed. (AFP)

X down for thousands of users

According to outage tracker Downdetector, over 988 users in India reported issues by 5:03 pm IST, while more than 11,320 users worldwide flagged problems by 5:05 pm. The platform briefly came back online for some before going down again, with many users still reporting difficulties accessing timelines and posts.

Although X has not released an official statement yet, early indicators suggest the outage may be linked to a technical disruption at Cloudflare, a major web infrastructure provider. In its public status update, Cloudflare acknowledged the problem and said that it was working to understand the full impact and mitigate the issue.

(Also read: X, formerly Twitter, down for many users; posts not loading)

How did social media react to X outage?

As X struggled to load, some users ironically turned to X itself to check if the service had crashed.

One X user posted, “X went down for a minute just now. Even their host server on Cloudflare was down.”

Another wrote, “Looks like X is down because of Cloudflare issues. Downdetector also inaccessible.”

The outage also triggered a wave of humour and commentary across Reddit.

One user noted, “Twitter X is down in some locations? One month ago Elon Musk was having fun with AWS when it was down. Karma is a good thing, isn’t it?”

Another wondered, “What? Why is X (ex-Twitter) also down!”

Some users pointed out that newly introduced features also appeared offline. “Even the new chat functions Elon has been gassing up are disconnected,” one user wrote.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / As X suffers global outage, users recall Elon Musk’s AWS jokes: ‘Karma is a good thing’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On