Is Twitter down? Cloudfare outage hits social media platform

Popular social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was down on Tuesday for many users, Downdetector showed. Netizens also took to the social media platform to ask if the platform was down. This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)

As per Downdetector, more than 988 users in India reported issues with X until 5:03 pm local time, while 11,320 users reported outages with X across the world, until 5:05 pm.

The social media platform was briefly restored for a while before going down again. Many users across the world are still facing issues opening the platform.

Apart from X, many others sites went down due to the issue at Cloudfare. Some of these included Canva, ChatGPT, Perplexity and others.

Cloudflare issue: Why is X down?

Early cause of X not functioning properly seems to be due to a technical issue at Cloudflare. Notably, X has not issued any official statement on the issue yet.

In a statement, Cloudfare said that it was “aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing.”

It added, “We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly.”

In another update posted later, Cloudfare said, “We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts.”

X (Twitter) Down: Netizens react

One user posted, “X went down for a minute just now. Even their host server on Cloudflare was down.”

Another user wrote on X, “Looks like x is down because of cloudflare issues. Downdetector also inaccessible.”

“Multiple websites including X go down because of an outage. Even down detector was down,” a third user wrote.

Another posted, “X and many other platforms were down for a while due to a Cloudflare issue. The funny part? Even Downdetector was down.”