What is Cloudflare? The company behind the global outage that took X, ChatGPT and other platforms down

Cloudflare, a company that typically operates quietly in the background to keep large portions of the internet running seamlessly, found itself under the spotlight on Tuesday after a major outage disrupted access to several of the world’s most widely used websites. The incident affected platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Canva, ChatGPT, Perplexity and others, exposing the crucial yet often invisible role Cloudflare plays in keeping the internet running smoothly. Cloudflare describes itself as “one of the world’s largest networks". (AP)

Cloudflare outage

The outage left thousands of X users across India and abroad unable to load the platform, with similar disruptions reported across multiple services. While X has not issued an official statement, Cloudflare confirmed that it was facing a widespread technical issue affecting many of its customers. In its initial status update, the company said it was “aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing”.

Cloudflare later said that it was beginning to see services recover, but warned users might continue experiencing “higher-than-normal error rates” as remediation efforts continued.

What is Cloudflare?

According to its official website, Cloudflare describes itself as “one of the world’s largest networks,” supporting “millions of internet properties”. “Today, businesses, non-profits, bloggers, and anyone with an Internet presence boast faster, more secure websites and apps thanks to Cloudflare,” its website reads.

At its core, Cloudflare provides services that help websites handle heavy traffic, protect against cyberattacks and maintain faster loading speeds. This, however, means that outages at companies like Cloudflare can bring down multiple websites at once, as seen on Tuesday.

A similar situation also unfolded last month when Amazon Web Services (AWS), another major infrastructure provider, suffered a disruption.

In both cases, those companies are usually invisible because they are simply providing the websites that people want to visit. But when they falter, the impact is immediate and global.