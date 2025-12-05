Third Cloudfare outage in less than a month takes out Zerodha, Groww briefly
Cloudflare suffered the outage after a scheduled maintenance at a critical data centre in Detroit. That brought down a clutch of trading apps in India.
The Cloudfare outage, the third in less than a month, briefly affected India's biggest online trading apps including Zerodha and Groww Ltd. on Friday.
Cloudflare went down after a scheduled maintenance at one of their critical data centres in Detroit, according to its status page.
“Traffic might be re-routed from this location, hence there is a possibility of a slight increase in latency during this maintenance window for end-users in the affected region,” Cloudflare said on its status page. Customers, “please make sure you are expecting this traffic to fail…as network interfaces in this data centre may become temporarily unavailable.”
Zerodha, Groww down briefly
“Due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable. Please use the Kite WhatsApp backup to manage your trades while we investigate,” Zerodha wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
According to complaints on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, X and Instagram, most online stockbroking platforms—Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, Fyers, Angel One—were showing “500 Internal Server Error”.
“We are currently experiencing technical issues due to a global outage at Cloudflare. This is impacting multiple apps and services worldwide,” Groww wrote on X. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will update you the moment services are restored. Thank you for your patience.”
Their services are now back online.
“Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused,” Zerodha wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“Our services have been restored. Thank you for your patience,” Groww said.
Cloudflare Outage: One too many times?
- On 18 November, a significant global outage lasting several hours impacted major websites and services including X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, and Perplexity. The cause was identified as a configuration file that exceeded its expected size, triggering a crash in the system handling traffic.
- On 28-29 November, Cloudflare's status page noted specific incidents related to Workers Issues and Custom Error Pages, which were resolved within a few hours.
- On 5 December, A major “internal service degradation” and “widespread 500 errors” affected numerous apps and trading platforms globally. Cloudflare reported implementing a fix and is currently monitoring the results.