Third Cloudfare outage in less than a month takes out Zerodha, Groww briefly

The Cloudfare outage, the third in less than a month, briefly affected India's biggest online trading apps including Zerodha and Groww Ltd. on Friday. Websites of most Indian online brokerages, including Zerodha and Groww, were down following the Cloudfare outage. (Unsplash)

Cloudflare went down after a scheduled maintenance at one of their critical data centres in Detroit, according to its status page.

“Traffic might be re-routed from this location, hence there is a possibility of a slight increase in latency during this maintenance window for end-users in the affected region,” Cloudflare said on its status page. Customers, “please make sure you are expecting this traffic to fail…as network interfaces in this data centre may become temporarily unavailable.”

Zerodha, Groww down briefly “Due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable. Please use the Kite WhatsApp backup to manage your trades while we investigate,” Zerodha wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to complaints on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, X and Instagram, most online stockbroking platforms—Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, Fyers, Angel One—were showing “500 Internal Server Error”.

“We are currently experiencing technical issues due to a global outage at Cloudflare. This is impacting multiple apps and services worldwide,” Groww wrote on X. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will update you the moment services are restored. Thank you for your patience.”

Their services are now back online.

“Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused,” Zerodha wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our services have been restored. Thank you for your patience,” Groww said.